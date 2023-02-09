Harley Quinn Showrunners Tease New Era in Season 4

Last year, HBO Max announced that Harley Quinn would be getting a fourth season. When the news broke, it was also revealed that the animated series would be getting a new showrunner. Sarah Peters (Workaholics, Master of None, Nathan For You), who has written on Harley Quinn since the first season and served as a consulting producer, will be elevated to executive producer and showrunner for the fourth season. Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern are stepping down from their showrunner roles in order to expand the Harley Quinn series into spin-offs. In honor of the new special, Harley Quinn and Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special, the duo spoke to Variety about Harley Quinn and teased the fourth season under Peters' leadership.

"Sarah writes Ivy like no one else, and Season 4 will explore Ivy more than we have," Schumacker teased. "There's her new role with the Legion of Doom. There's something Justin and I would not have immediately gone toward – I'm trying not to spoil anything – but she did an amazing job. Obviously, the show has benefited greatly from so many different female perspectives amongst the writers, and Sarah has always been very key. She's written some of the most memorable, enduring episodes. She's the one who brought Catwoman into the fold, she's the one who wrote the Season 2 finale where Harley and Ivy go driving off from Ivy's intended wedding [with Kite Man], the bachelorette episode on Themyscira, our Season 3 premiere. Her grasp of Ivy and her ideas are things we certainly would never think of, and I'm really excited for people to get to see that."

What Is Harley Quinn and Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special,?

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special is now streaming on HBO Max. The familiar voice cast of Harley Quinn returns for the special, including Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, James Wolk, Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopoulos, James Adomian, Jim Rash, Vanessa Marshall, Janet Varney, Rachel Dratch, Leila Birch, Tyler James Williams, Josh Helman, Casey Wilson, Michael Ironside, and others. The special also features a guest appearance from Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein.

"He's a walking, talking aphrodisiac," Schumacker and Halpern told Entertainment Weekly . "A ground-up rhino's horn made flesh." In the special, Goldstein is starring in a one-man show in which he shows off his chest hair while ready Lord Byron's poems and polishing his Emmy.

"Brett is so humble, he actually was like,' Do you want me to do this as Roy Kent?' And when I said, 'No, I'd like for you to do you,' he seemed sort of taken aback," Schumacker shared. "Which was very charming, of course. But no, it just felt right, because he is a heartthrob, whether he likes it or not. Sorry, Brett!"

Stay tuned for more updates about Harley Quinn's fourth season.