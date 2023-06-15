Harley Quinn Season 4 Release Window Revealed

DC Studios may be rebooting their live-action universe to include animated projects as well as video games, and it will all begin after the release of The Flash. James Gunn and Peter Safran are planning a massive slate that includes projects like Creature Commandos, Superman: Legacy, and The Authority, among other massive titles, but it seems that one project from the previous regime will continue under their leadership. Max's Harley Quinn series will continue on with the previously announced fourth season, and we finally know when we can expect to see it hit the streaming service. According to a new press release for Warner Bros. Discovery's upcoming adult animation slate, Harley Quinn is expected to be released "this summer" on Max.

Max Execs on the Future of Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn was already renewed for a fourth season on HBO Max late last year but given the numerous changes at Warner Bros. Discovery, and plans to rebrand their HBO Max streaming services and integrate Discovery+, there was a great deal of uncertainty about the series' longer-term fate. James Gunn's previous comments seem to confirm, at least under the new leadership team at DC Studios, Harley Quinn's adventures are far from over.

"Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern and their incredible team of artists and writers have created something so explosively funny and original, and we are thrilled to continue this journey with them and the show's legion of fans. It has been amazing to watch the show grow and evolve this season and we could not ask for a more talented and dedicated team of collaborators," said Billy Wee, Senior Vice President of Comedy & Animation at Max when the series received its Season 4 renewal.

"Three seasons down and I can't even begin to think about the new levels of chaos and trouble that Harley, Ivy and the gang can get into with a fourth season," Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming, Warner Bros. Animation also said. "But I'm grateful to our partners at HBO Max for continuing this insane ride with us so we can all find out,"

Harley Quinn features Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn and Lake Bell as Poison Ivy. Additional voice work is done by Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, James Wolk, Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopoulos, James Adomian, Jim Rash, Vanessa Marshall, Janet Varney, Rachel Dratch, Leila Birch, Josh Helman, Casey Wilson, Michael Ironside, and more.

What do you think about Harley Quinn's release windows? Are you excited for the fourth season of the series?