Harley Quinn's Season 3 Finale Has DC Fans "Hyped" For Season 4
The finale of Harley Quinn's third season was released on HBO Max this week, and it featured some huge changes for Harley. After stopping Poison Ivy's plot to kill all of the humans in Gotham, Harley starts to come to terms with the fact that she's no longer a villain. Ivy supports Harley's decision and they remain a couple, and Harley ends up joining the "Bat-Family" after Bruce Wayne is arrested for tax evasion and Gotham is left without its Batman. Thankfully, the series has been renewed for a fourth season, so fans will get the chance to see what's next for Harley, Ivy, and the rest of the show's beloved characters. After the finale dropped on Thursday, many DC fans took to Twitter to celebrate the episode, and express their excitement for the fourth season.
After the news of a fourth season renewal dropped, it was also announced that Sarah Peters (Workaholics, Master of None, Nathan For You), who has written on Harley Quinn since the first season and serves as a consulting producer, will be elevated to executive producer and serve as showrunner for the fourth season. Recently, Peters along with current showrunners Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern spoke with The A.V. Club about these behind-the-scenes changes.
Halpern and Schumaker will be "taking more of a 10,000-foot view of the series," Schumacker explained. "We will continue to act as advisers and facilitators, and will still be weighing in on the season arc, episode outlines, scripts, voice records, and giving feedback on designs, and cuts. We're very aware of what Sarah has in store for season four, and we're thrilled with what she and the team have planned." Schumaker described Peters as an "incredibly influential voice on Harley since season two."
You can check out some of the reactions to the Harley Quinn finale below...
All Of Us
Watching the #HarleyQuinn Season 3 finale like: pic.twitter.com/66sa8sR8Uo— HBO Max (@hbomax) September 15, 2022
The Hype Is Real
The season 3 finale of #HarleyQuinn has been an introspective rollercoaster with these characters evolving and realizing things about themselves. You bet it’s got me more hyped for next season! pic.twitter.com/W0oB7SfAJT— Michael #NewDeal4Animation (@MikeyIsJustCool) September 15, 2022
Couple Goals
Okay I LOVED the season finale of #HarleyQuinn !!! So well written and I’m so excited to see where next season’s journey takes Harley! I’m really liking her evolution and Ivy’s love and acceptance of it, even if she isn’t on the same exact page!— Lauren| Friendly NBHD Bi (@FriendlyNBHDBi) September 15, 2022
"True Love"
I just saw the finale of #HarleyQuinn , I freakin cried when this moment took. I'm so happy that these two, despite their differences, can acknowledge each other issues and can find a solution to overcome them. That is what true love is. 🥲😍🥰🤍❤️🖤💚🏳️🌈 #Harlivy #HarleyQuinnS3 https://t.co/04riVZvbM4— FritzRolle732/Harmonight 🤍💙🎵🌙 (@FritzRolle732) September 16, 2022
Season 4 When?!
The season finale was awesome! Fucking love that Harlivy finally taked their shit through
Super interested to see what they bring to the next season with Harley working with the bat fam and Ivy continuing to be a villain#HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/81eivGYkDB— MilkyMoon (@Milkyy_Moon) September 15, 2022
"Speechless"
Just watched the season finale and I am in awe
Was even a little speechless at first
For me what makes this show so special is they take what may seem like bizarre/unimaginable concepts and actually making them work
Super excited for Season 4!!! #HarleyQuinn #HarleyQuinnS3 pic.twitter.com/D1uJ6tmOen— Cathleen 🐝🐝 (@imdcathsmeow) September 15, 2022
Top Notch Jokes
OMG THEY ADDRESSED THE NIGHT WING'S ASS TOPIC ON THE SEASON FINALE AAAAAAAAAAAH #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/41iKJgRApx— scarlethimbo👁️ (@spicystarho) September 15, 2022
Seriously, Though
My favorite thing about the #HarleyQuinn Season 3 finale:
FRANK IN THE SHOPPING CART BABY SEAT pic.twitter.com/FYuF8FR7gw— Diamond Song (@diamondsong42) September 15, 2022
Can't Look Away
This finale was so wholesome 🥹🥹💖💖
Can’t wait for Season 4 #Harlivy #HarleyQuinn #HarleyQuinnS3 pic.twitter.com/PYSF4pZ2hp— Pokemon Master Jess (@Jesspedley1) September 15, 2022
Thank you, Justin!
The finale of season 3 of #harleyquinn is now available on HBO Max. I feel incredibly grateful to the writers, cast, animators, crew and WB peeps that all came together to make this profoundly silly show https://t.co/CgNvOO9O2q— Justin Halpern (@justin_halpern) September 15, 2022
Thank You, Patrick!
Today’s @dcharleyquinn season finale, “The Horse and the Sparrow,” was written by @snevadasmith and directed by @joonkira! (Nightwing and I got dressed up for it.) Thank you to all who watched Season 3 and WE’LL SEE YOU AGAIN IN SEASON 4! pic.twitter.com/xaCt0tAG6D— Patrick Schumacker (@PMSchumacker) September 15, 2022
In Conclusion
Been waiting all season to post this 🗣— Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) September 16, 2022
ALL episodes of #HarleyQuinnS3 are now streaming on @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/rPAz5U5Io7