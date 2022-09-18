Harley Quinn's Season 3 Finale Has DC Fans "Hyped" For Season 4

The finale of Harley Quinn's third season was released on HBO Max this week, and it featured some huge changes for Harley. After stopping Poison Ivy's plot to kill all of the humans in Gotham, Harley starts to come to terms with the fact that she's no longer a villain. Ivy supports Harley's decision and they remain a couple, and Harley ends up joining the "Bat-Family" after Bruce Wayne is arrested for tax evasion and Gotham is left without its Batman. Thankfully, the series has been renewed for a fourth season, so fans will get the chance to see what's next for Harley, Ivy, and the rest of the show's beloved characters. After the finale dropped on Thursday, many DC fans took to Twitter to celebrate the episode, and express their excitement for the fourth season.

After the news of a fourth season renewal dropped, it was also announced that Sarah Peters (Workaholics, Master of None, Nathan For You), who has written on Harley Quinn since the first season and serves as a consulting producer, will be elevated to executive producer and serve as showrunner for the fourth season. Recently, Peters along with current showrunners Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern spoke with The A.V. Club about these behind-the-scenes changes.

Halpern and Schumaker will be "taking more of a 10,000-foot view of the series," Schumacker explained. "We will continue to act as advisers and facilitators, and will still be weighing in on the season arc, episode outlines, scripts, voice records, and giving feedback on designs, and cuts. We're very aware of what Sarah has in store for season four, and we're thrilled with what she and the team have planned." Schumaker described Peters as an "incredibly influential voice on Harley since season two."

