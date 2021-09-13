John Cena’s Peacemaker TV Series: New First Look Released

DC’s Peacemaker series is revealing a new first look at the new squad John Cena will be rolling with, after the events of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. The newest Peacemaker photo features the characters of Argus agents Economos (Steve Agee) and Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), along with newcomers Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji), Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), and of course Peacemaker (John Cena). This rag-tag team will apparently have to save the world (based on The Suicide Squad post-credits scene), and we can only imagine what sort of mayhem (and murder) this group will get up to.

Peacemaker will be arriving on HBO Max in January (8 episodes in total) and writer/showrunner James Gunn teased EW with what fans of The Suicide Squad can expect from this next chapter of the franchise. Apparently, Peacemaker and his team will be “black ops combating something catastrophic that’s facing the planet,” Gunn says. Character details include that Mrun is a mercenary working for Waller; Vigilante will live up to his name (“You may not have guessed it but his character is a vigilante!” Gunn says); and Adebayo “isn’t always treated the best by the people around her, but despite her differences with Peacemaker, they form a bond.”

After The Suicide Squad it’s apparent that Peacemaker will be one-part sequel but also one-part prequel – something Gunn has explained in more detail:

“Well, through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from,” Gunn told Variety last month. “There’s a moment in [The Suicide Squad] where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That’s the seed of the entire Peacemaker series. So we get to see Peacemaker with his father, who’s played by Robert Patrick, where he came from, what he’s done, what that means to him, and where he’s going after all of this. Because he’s not an evil person, he’s just a bad guy. He seems sort of irredeemable in the film. But I think that there’s more to him. We didn’t get a chance to know him [in The Suicide Squad] in the way we get to know some of the other characters. And so that’s what the whole show is about. I needed eight episodes to do it, at least.”

Peacemaker arrives on HBO Max in January 2022.