HBO Max’s Batgirl Movie Adds Three Mystery Roles to Cast

The DC Films world is about to get a highly-anticipated new superheroine in the near future, when Batgirl makes its debut on HBO Max. The film will bring Barbara Gordon / Batgirl (Leslie Grace) into live-action, and the ensemble cast of performers surrounding her has begun to take shape as production is underway in Glasgow. On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai have joined the cast of Batgirl in currently-unknown roles. Front is a BAFTA-winning actress whose work includes Avenue 5, Johnson has made appearances in Hellboy, Doctor Who, and the Bourne franchise. Kai’s filmography includes Killing Eve, London Kills, and Emmerdale Farm.

Batgirl is directed by Bad Boys For Life and Ms. Marvel‘s Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, and is written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is also expected to also see the return of J.K. Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon and Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne / Batman, with Brendan Fraser joining the cast as Firefly and Jacob Scipio cast in a currently-unknown role.

“Lots and lots of training! I’m currently fight-training every day with my amazing ‘martial arts mom,’ Ming Qiu, who cracks the whip!” Grace said of her preparation for the film in an interview last year. “I’ve never fought in my life, so we are working really hard every day to get my body used to all the motions! I’m also reading a ton of comics and, believe it or not, keeping my eye out for tweets from our beloved DC comic fans to see what they are excited to see in my iteration of Babs! Research is everything.”

“I’m so excited to honor this iconic character whose legacy spans over 50 years,” Grace continued. “It’s a huge responsibility but also an honor — and I want to do my very best to make sure she gets the best of all I have to give!”

Batgirl is expected to debut on HBO Max at a later date.