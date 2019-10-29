DC Super Hero High Series Coming from HBO Max and Elizabeth Banks

HBO Max, the upcoming streaming service for Warner Media, announced a heap of new details about their original movies and television shows on Tuesday. The recurring theme for HBO Max‘s original content seems to be fresh takes on iconic characters and properties, ranging from Grease and Gossip Girl to Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbara. As audiences learned from the streaming service’s inaugural announcement, that will also involve the wide world of DC Comics — including a comedic take on the heroes and villains fans know and love. During the event, it was announced that DC Super Hero High series will be heading to the streaming service, a half-hour comedy which will be executive produced by Elizabeth Banks (Charlie’s Angels, Pitch Perfect).

The series will reportedly follow a group of students experiencing the fun and drama of adolescence at a boarding school for gifted kids. These teens are just trying to navigate the pressures of high school, but none of them realize that someday they will become legendary DC Super Heroes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Max Handelman (Shrill, Pitch Perfect) will serve as an executive producer on the series, along with writer Scott Weinger (Fuller House), John D. Beck (Disjointed, Fuller House) and Ron Hart (Disjointed, According to Jim). Dannah Shinder (Shrill) will serve as co-executive producer.

The concept of “Superhero High” has been played within the DC world quite a bit, most recently in a television film as part of the animated DC Super Hero Girls series. It is unknown at this point which characters this live-action DC Super Hero High will center on, or exactly when the series is set to debut on the streaming service. Still, it is a pretty interesting addition to the DC Television canon, especially with HBO Max also developing live-action series for Strange Adventures and Green Lantern.

DC Super Hero High is just one of three new original comedies greenlit for HBO, alongside Rap Sh*t (working title) from Issa Rae and College Girls (working title) from Mindy Kaling.

“Elizabeth Banks, Issa Rae and Mindy Kaling are three of the most gifted women in our industry, and are now bringing their impressive, original projects to HBO Max,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max, said in a statement.

“These three incredible talents embody the distinct and diverse voices that will give flight to the quality HBO Max brand promise across all audiences,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max and president TBS, TNT, and truTV, added.

Are you excited to see DC Super Hero High head to HBO Max? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

HBO Max will be released in May of 2020.