HBO Pokes Fun at ‘Aquaman’ With ‘Entourage’ Video

Before Zack Snyder first posted an image of Jason Momoa’s Aquaman on social media a few years ago, most viewers had only really thought of a live-action movie based on the characters in terms of…well…comedy.

The HBO series Entourage centered on a character named Vinny Chase, whose star was rising after he was cast in the big-budget blockbuster Aquaman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The show made frequent jokes at the expense of the film, and at the expense of the much-maligned aquatic hero, and so there have been no shortage of Entourage jokes in the run-up to Aquaman, which hits theaters in the real world on Friday.

HBO is taking the opportunity to take a dig — but not at Aquaman this time…rather at Vinny Chase.

In a short video (seen in the tweet above), Chase and his titular entourage head to the theater to watch Aquaman but are alarmed to discover that the “real” movie — starring Jason Momoa and Amber Heard — is playing instead, with Chase having apparently been cut from the film altogether.

The spot ends with the Aquaman logo onscreen, with HBO clearly taking a little time out to have fun with itself while also promoting a film from its WarnerMedia corporate parent.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman,” starring Jason Momoa in the title role. The film reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be… a king.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21.