HBO President Calls ‘Watchmen’ TV Series Script “Amazing,” Expects to Shoot This Year

With hits like Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies, Insecure and Westworld, it’s safe to say that HBO knows good television. So, when network president Casey Bloys praises the work being done on The Watchmen series, it’s worth getting excited.

During HBO’s presentation at the TCA winter tour on Friday, Bloys talked all about the upcoming shows on the network. When it came time to address The Watchmen series being developed by Damon Lindelof, Bloys didn’t say much, but he made sure to throw a ton of coal in the engines of the hype train.

“I’ve read the script, it’s amazing,” Bloys said. “I’m thrilled, I imagine we’ll shoot that this year.”

The first, and perhaps most substantial takeaway from the statement is that the higher-ups at the network are more than happy with The Watchmen. With Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof at the helm, this shouldn’t have been much of a surprise.

Bloys’ statement also confirmed a production start date for the DC series. Various reports had speculated that production on The Watchmen could start as early as March of this year, and Bloys goes a long way in confirming that idea.

The Watchmen was a 12-issue series written by legendary comics author Alan Moore, and illustrated by Dave Gibbons. In September of last year, HBO announced that it was moving forward with a pilot from Lindelof based on the comic series, and commissioned additional scripts.

Zack Snyder directed an adaptation of The Watchmen for the big screen in 2009.