Henry Cavill Reveals Favorite Superman Comic Book Story

The Superman of the DC Extended Universe, Henry Cavill, celebrated Superman Day by revealing his favorite, character-defining Superman comic book.

On Instagram, Cavill shared an image from “For Tomorrow,” the Superman story written by Brian Azarrello, with art by Jim Lee and Scott Williams who were. Lee was hot off of his run on Batman telling the story “Hush” with writer Jeph Loeb when this story was first publishing in 2004.

“For National Superman Day (which is today!) I wanted to post a page from what is, hands down, my favourite Superman book, Superman: For Tomorrow,” Cavill wrote. “Drawn by the inimitable Jim Lee, penned by Brian Azzarello, inked by Scott Williams and colored by Alex Sinclair. Absolutely fantastic work by those men and work that I am very thankful for.

“This, for me, is Superman.”

“For Tomorrow” begins a year after 1 million people, including Clark Kent’s wife, Lois Lane, mysteriously vanished. Superman has been investigating the occurrence and wrestling with his feelings of guilt and responsibility for now somehow stopping the incident from happening in the first place, even confessing his feelings to a priest, until the villain behind the incident reveals himself.

Cavill has played Superman in three films so far, debuting first in Man of Steel and then sharing the screen with the other members of the DC Comics Trinity in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. His Superman returned to action in Justice League last year.

