Henry Cavill Reveals Why He Stayed Silent During the Justice League #ReleaseTheSnyderCut Movement

Henry Cavill got his big breakout as a Hollywood star and leading man by taking on the role of a modern generation Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel. However, by the time of Justice League being taken from director Zack Snyder and handed over to Joss Whedon, Henry Cavill‘s future as Superman seemed all but done. However, DC fans have been calling for Zack Snyder’s original cut of Justice League to finally be released – but Henry Cavill has been conspicuously silent about the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, even when his co-stars have come out to publicly support it.

Well, in a new interview during the press day for Netflix’s new series The Witcher, Henry Cavill was asked directly if there was a specific reason why he hasn’t promoted the “#ReleaseTheSnyderCut” movement like so many of his Justice League co-stars. Cavill is no doubt a media pro at this point, and his answer to that inquiry is clearly more coy than informative:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I wouldn’t say there’s any particular reason,” Cavill tells interviewers Jake Hamilton. “I mean I miss my moustache, which is the most important thing – for me it was just a harrowing reminder that I don’t have it anymore, and so I just didn’t want to dig that wound any deeper.”

Obviously Cavill doesn’t really miss the whole “Moustachegate” controversy that much. He just doesn’t want to add any fuel to the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut fire, and truthfully, any serious response he gave would be held up by either the impassioned fanbase that has kept the Snyder Cut Movement alive for two years; or, if Cavill said he had no interest in it, that would be touted as a decisive bit of evidence for why The Snyder Cut movement should die, by all those who have tired of hearing about it.

Cavill may not want to throw his two cents into the ring right now, as his situation playing Superman is still very unclear. Warner Bros. currently has no plans for the next Superman movie, but Cavill has also recently said he’s not done with the role, yet. Some six years after Man of Steel, the Superman franchise remains in limbo, so Cavill may stay silent on Justice League‘s Snyder Cut, until something is decided, one way or another.

Catch Henry Cavill in Netflix’s The Witcher, which starts streaming on December 20th.

Joker is now in theaters. Upcoming DC Movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2020. The Flash is set to go into production in 2021.