Henry Cavill Posts Sweet Valentine’s Day Message for All the Single People

Superman is coming to the rescue of those people who are alone on Valentine’s Day this year. The actor known best for his role as Clark Kent in the DC movie world (along with the titular role in Netflix’s The Witcher) went on social media on Friday to share some words of encouragement. Not everybody has a significant other on this day and, according to Henry Cavill, that is just fine for all parties. This is a day that everybody should discover their heroic side and love everyone in their lives with themselves being the most important person on that list.

“Happy Valentine’s day everyone,” Cavill wrote in an Instagram post. “For all of my fellow single pringles out there, you don’t have to be in a relationship to enjoy today, it’s about Love. Enjoy seeing others in Love, love your friends, your family, and especially yourself.”

Check out the Instagram post from Cavill below, complete with a photo of his adorable dog, Kal.

There is no word on whether or not Cavill will be reprising his role as Superman in a future DC Comics movie but Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia is admittedly eager to see the character come face to face with Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero. “I think the DC Universe is a wonderful universe and we’re open to everything,” Garcia explained. “We have big aspirations for it. We’re friends with Henry. [Dwayne] and Henry are friends, it’s a huge comic book brand as well. And I always just loved the idea. Who knows? But man, Black Adam for Superman is really cool. That’d be really powerful.”

Do you wish to be spending your Valentine’s Day with Henry Cavill and Superman? Of course, you do. We all do. Just remember to show love to other people and yourself and you’ll be making the Man of Steel proud.

As for what DC movie you can see this weekend, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey is now playing in theaters and can use all of the love you can give it!