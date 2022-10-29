Henry Cavill Reveals Why They Chose THAT Superman Theme for Black Adam Cameo

Black Adam hit theatres last week, and the movie's mid-credits scene has been the talk of the town. DC fans were thrilled to see Henry Cavill return as Superman. As soon as the movie was released, it was announced that Cavill is finally returning to the role in more than just a cameo capacity. During the scene between Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam and Cavill's Superman, you may have noticed a very special theme played when Supes appeared. Surprisingly, it wasn't the theme Hans Zimmer created for Man of Steel, but rather the music John Williams composed for Superman in 1978. Cavill recently spoke with CinemaBlend and explained the choice to use Williams' iconic theme.

"John Williams' theme song is obviously incredibly important to the character. It's something which resonates with the character and everything time I think anyone in the world hears that, I think a large portion of the world who hears that will recognize it immediately as Superman and feel a certain way about it, and I do think it's wonderful," Cavill explained.

He continued, "But at the same time, equally so, I think Hans Zimmer's Man of Steel score was just as wonderful. I have incredibly powerful feelings about that because I remember watching the trailer, the first teasers come out, and I was sitting there with my friend and we were both so excited about it and the way the score plays. Both are incredibly powerful in their own way and both are just as iconic for the character. It was just such a pleasure to be back in the suit, whether it be John Williams or whether it be Hans Zimmer, they're both extraordinary, extraordinary artists."

How Did The Rock Get Henry Cavill in Black Adam?

Last week, The Hollywood Reporter published a detailed look at the current state of DC movies at Warner Bros. DC Films boss Walter Hamada left the company, and it was announced yesterday that James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tapped as the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a new entity formed to replace the ailing DC Films. However, it was Warner Bros. film bosses Michael De Luca and Pam Abd who ultimately helped Dwayne Johnson get the Cavill cameo. Hamada reportedly didn't want the cameo to happen because he wanted to move away from the Snyder era of the DCEU. When he said no, Johnson went above Hamada and asked De Luca and Abdy to make the cameo happen. They said yes, the deal was done around Labor Day, and they shot the scene last month.

"We fought for years to bring you back," Johnson wrote on Twitter. "They always said no. But to [Dany and Hiram Garcia] & myself 'no' was not an option. We can't build out our DCEU w/out the world's greatest superhero. And fans will always come first."

Black Adam is now playing in theatres.