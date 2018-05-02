Henry Cavill Talks Superman Return, Shazam! Rumors

Henry Cavill’s Superman returned to the living in Justice League, but where will fans see him next?

ComicBook.com caught up with Cavill during the press tour for his new film Mission Impossible: Fallout, which sees his character August Walker conflicting with Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt. We had to ask about Superman though, specifically when and in what film he might show up in next.

“I cannot tell you when…and also I cannot tell you what,” Cavill said.

At that point, we brought up Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie’s ideas for a Superman project, and Cavill did confirm they have been talking about some ideas.

“I think we are…we’d both be very keen,” Cavill said. “We’ve been playing with some ideas over the year that we’ve shot together, and it’d be a lot of fun to make those come true.”

As for that rumored cameo in Shazam!, well, that will just have to remain a rumor for now, as Cavill said: “I obviously can’t talk about that.”

Cavill was last seen in Justice League, and despite the mustache ordeal was one of the film’s high points. Fans have long wanted a proper Superman sequel to Man of Steel, a project that has been heavily rumored at times but never has been officially announced.

As for Justice League, Cavill thanked the fans for all their support when Justice League debuted.

“To you the fans, what can I say…you are incredible, amazing, wonderful people and for you I am endlessly grateful,” Cavill wrote. “Thank you. These Superheroes that we play are you and you are them. Your passion, your patience, your belief in the magic is why I do what I do. Thank you all for coming and for your support. Being on this journey with you is special beyond words.” Cavill concluded with the hashtags “Justice League,” “Hope,” “Superman” and “You.”

So far the only films in active production are Shazam! and Wonder Woman 2, with Aquaman hitting later this year. Shazam! seems the most likeliest of places for him to show up, connecting that character to the grander DCEU, but he could also make an appearance in Wonder Woman 2. He probably won’t show up in Aquaman, but expect a reference or two.

Aquaman hits theaters on December 31, while Shazam! lands in theaters on April 5, 2019. Wonder Woman 2 is slated for a November 1, 2019 release. Other active projects include Nightwing, Batgirl, Suicide Squad 2, Justice League Dark, and Deathstroke.

Mission Impossible Fallout hits theaters July 27.