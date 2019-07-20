Henry Cavill’s Reaction to Superman Question Has Fans Wondering About His Future

The biggest question now hanging over the DC movie franchise is what’s going to happen with Henry Cavill’s Superman. The Superman solo franchise has been on ice ever since Man of Steel hit theaters in 2013, and after the debacle that was Justice League, any Superman team-up films are seemingly off the table, as well.

Rumors have persisted about what the next step is for Cavill regarding the Superman role; every few months seems to a bring word that he’s fully on, before we hear that he’s still in. However, a new interview with the actor came with a Superman question, and Cavill’s reaction now has bans buzzing with speculation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

See for yourself:

The question that would-be body language experts are now trying to answer is: What did Cavill’s facial expression and movement just tell us?

Some fans see Cavill’s reaction as being that of a guy who is basically saying “Am I still Superman?” without saying it out loud. Other fans see a look of excitement and forced restraint in Cavill’s body language, which is starting new rumors that the actor knows something about his DC Films future as Superman, and simply cannot share it yet. Other fans think the reaction is clear: Cavill is done as Superman.

You can see the spread of opinion for yourself:

That tight lipped grin says ONE thing to me: “You blokes have NO idea what’s coming. 😎” — Eric M. Blake #ReleaseTheSnyderCut #ComicsGate (@HardBoiledFilms) July 19, 2019

this is so shady…it’s over, lads 😔✌🏾 — jade. | 🦊🌺👽 (@sydneybaretts) July 19, 2019

So do you think Cavill is still playing Superman? The DC Films Universe has a confusing casting lineup right now: Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and Ezra Miller are all attached to post-Justice League solo franchises, but Ben Affleck is gone and Robert Pattinson is playing a younger Batman in a seemingly standalone reboot. Ray Fisher’s Cyborg seems to be sidelined, while Cavill’s Superman is a mystery. There’s no telling when this is all gtting sorted out, but it needs to be soon, given the lineup of DC movies coming to theaters in the next two years.

In this rare case of optimism, we want to believe that Cavill still has a Superman surprise in his back pocket. Warner Bros. knows how much of a fandom there is for Cavill’s Superman, and how much the actor’s star has risen. In fact, Cavill is still making a splash at Comic-Con 2019 without Superman, thanks to his new Netflix series The Witcher.

Joker hits theaters on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Batman on June 25, 2021.