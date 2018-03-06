Here’s What Emma Stone Could Look Like As Poison Ivy

It was first reported back in May that Warner Bros. was developing a spin-off movie featuring Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn, as well as several of DC’s female heroes and villains. A couple weeks ago, THR revealed that the film will be titled Gotham City Sirens, directed by Suicide Squad-helmer David Ayer, and written by Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Tomb Raider reboot, Sherlock Holmes 3).

Shortly after that report was published, Ayer tweeted an image from the comic book series of the same name that featured Harley Quinn, Catwoman, and Poison Ivy — vitually confirming the cunning cat burglar and vine-slinging seductress will appear as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Forbes, production on Gotham City Sirens will probably commence as soon as next summer, so the casting of Catwoman and Poison Ivy could be right around the corner. Okay. But who will play them?

Anne Hathaway, who portrayed Selina Kyle in The Dark Knight Rises, said in September that she would love to portray the character again. American Sniper‘s Sienna Miller revealed last month that she wants to play Catwoman but was disheartened to learn the character isn’t included in Ben Affleck’s The Batman. At the beginning of this month, former Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev also expressed in playing the character.

What about Poison Ivy? According to Bleeding Cool, Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star, Megan Fox, might already have the coveted role or, at the very least, is preparing to audition for the part. Additionally, Mr. Robot actress Steph Corneliussen expressed interest in the role last week.

With all of that out of the way, let’s take a look what Emma Stone —the 28-year-old actress best known to us as Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man films — would look like as the redheaded eco-terrorist. This brilliant piece of art (view in our gallery below) was created by digital artist extraordinaire, Boss Logic.

About Gotham City Sirens comic book series (June 2009 – August 2011):

Catwoman, Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn are tired of playing by other people’s rules regardless of which side of the law they’re on. These tough ladies have a new agenda that’s all their own, and they’ll use any means necessary to pursue it. But can they get along and work as a team? And who will get hurt along the way?

Catwoman was not herself after being attacked by Boneblaster because she thought Batman was gone. Ivy saved her and brought her back to health. Harley was living at Ivy’s and Catwoman suggests they start a team.

MORE: Suicide Squad Director Reteams With Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn For Gotham City Sirens Movie / Suicide Squad Director Teases Gotham City Sirens Character Roster / Rumor: Megan Fox Could Be Up For Poison Ivy Role In Gotham City Sirens / Gotham City Sirens: Mr. Robot’s Steph Corneliussen Wants to Play Poison Ivy / Gotham City Sirens Could Start Production By Summer 2017 / Casting The Gotham City Sirens / Five More DC Women We Want To See In Gotham City Sirens / What Is Gotham City Sirens? / Poison Ivy Comics To Read Before Gotham City Sirens / Here’s What Megan Fox Could Look Like As Poison Ivy