Here’s What Patrick Wilson Could Look Like As Ocean Master In Aquaman

The casting of Patrick Wilson (Annabelle, The Conjuring) is one of the biggest pieces of movement fans have seen from James Wan’s Aquaman since Mera was cast in Justice League, and fans are excited to see what he can do with the role of Orm.

Orm is Arthur’s evil half brother who typically goes by the name of Ocean Master, and artist extraordinaire BossLogic has given fans a glimpse at what he might look like in the costume. Granted, this costume is a bit sleeker in nature and more colorful than the DC films universe tends to be, but Wan’s film won’t likely have the same muted color palette as Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice or the upcoming Justice League.

Videos by ComicBook.com

BossLogic also included a masked version, which was captioned with “Forgot to post this alternate full masked version of Patrick Wilson as Orm, the Cthulhu look was unintentional 🙂 goodnight digital fam.” Both images can be located in the gallery.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan with Will Beall, Geoff Johns, Paul Norris, and Mort Weisinger on writing duties. Rob Cowan is serving as executive producer and Deborah Snyder and Zack Snyder serving as producers. The film stars Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Patrick Wilson (Orm) and Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko).

MORE: Aquaman Release Delayed / Why Jason Momoa Identifies With Aquaman / Jason Momoa, Amber Heard To Appear On DC Comics Comic Book Covers / Aquaman Working Title Reveal / Has Aquaman’s Release Moved Up? / James Wan Is Scouting Aquaman Shooting Locations / Willem Dafoe’s Justice League Role To Expand In Aquaman

Wonder Woman opens in theaters on June 2, 2017, followed by Justice League on November 17, 2017, Aquaman on July 27, 2018, The Flash on March 16, 2018, an untitled DC Film on October 5, 2018, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Justice League 2 on June 14, 2019, an untitled DC film on November 1, 2019, Cyborg on April 3, 2020, and Green Lantern Corps on July 24, 2020.