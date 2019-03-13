Here’s When You Can Buy ‘Titans: The Complete First Season’ If You Aren’t a DC Universe Subscriber

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will make the first season of Titans, the DC Universe original series from executive producer Greg Berlanti, available for purchase on digital video platforms on March 21.

The series will be making its way to DVD and Blu-ray later this year. The date has yet to be determined, but Warner Bros. says that the show will be available on disc before the second season debuts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to providing dates for Titans itself, this announcement presumably provides fans with a general timeframe for a home video release for DC Universe-exclusive titles. A fairly short turnaround from the DC Universe debut to its DVD and Blu-ray release is fairly standard to theatrical feature films, and getting a TV show out on disc before the next season begins is the platonic ideal for basically any TV box set.

Described by Warner Bros. TV as “a bold, new take on DC’s famed Super Hero team,” all eleven episodes of the DC UNIVERSE digital subscription service’s inaugural live-action series will be available for $24.99 in HD from digital retailers.

Pre-orders for the digital release are available now.

Titans follows a group of young soon-to-be Super Heroes from across the world ofDC as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Former Gotham City vigilante Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could unleash Hell on Earth. Joining them in their quest are the mysterious Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes while battling villains, demonic forces … and encountering familiar faces from across DC’s legendary canon.

“Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is proud to offer fans the opportunity to own this all-new, live-action series that follows a band of fearless DC Super Heroes uniting together from every corner of the universe,” said Rosemary Markson, WBHE Senior Vice President, Television Marketing. “The unique and dark take to this classic tale will have strong appeal to DC Super Hero fans.”

In addition tofeaturing all 11 episodes in high definition, the season bundle includes over 40 minutes of special features including a new featurette.

You can check out a full listing of the bonus features below:

Raven and Robin: Dark Rebirth (new featurette)

The Story of Titans

The Characters of Titans

The Making of Titans

Dick Grayson’s and Rachel Roth’s Dark Past

A look at vigilantes Hawk and Dove

The identity of Titans Kory Anders/Starfire

Gar Logan’s Journey

Rachel’s Powers

The Doom Patrol meets the Titans.

Jason Todd’s Robin

From Comic to Live Action Adventure

Meet Wonder Girl

Dick Grayson’s Dark Past

World of Superheroes and Vigilantes

The first season of Titans will be available to own on Digital from various retailers, including iTunes, Google Play, Vudu and others.