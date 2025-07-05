Xbox Game Pass Users Hail New Day One Game as “Masterpiece”

A recent Xbox Game Pass day one game is being hailed by some subscribers of the Microsoft subscription service as a “masterpiece.” The Xbox game in question has been out on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass PC for a few weeks, giving subscribers the chance to sink their teeth into the new day one game. And considering it has a been a slowish few weeks for Xbox Game Pass, its arrival right before this period came at a clutch time.

The day one Xbox Game Pass game in question is The Alters from 11 Bit Studios, the Polish studio best known for the Frostpunk and This War of Mine series. And according to many, including both critical and user reviews, The Alters is the studio’s best work to date. To this end, The Alters has an 85 on Metacritic, an 88% approval rating on Steam, and 4/5 stars on the Microsoft Store. Meanwhile, over on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page The Alters is the subject of a new, popular post with nothing but praise for the day one game.

“Do yourself a favor and play The Alters,” reads the title of the post. “I haven’t enjoyed a game as much as I’ve enjoyed The Alters in a long, long time. Well okay, maybe since Alan Wake 2 – but still, this game is a masterpiece. I highly encourage any fans of sci-fi, exploration, psychological thrillers, relationship building, base building, beer ponging, and general fun-having to try this game.”

Of course, in insolation this post isn’t that noteworthy, but the post is proving very popular on the Xbox Game Pass Reddit page, suggesting there is something to the sentiment. Meanwhile, many of the comments echo the praise.

“Just beat it a few hours ago! Amazing game, I’ll probably do another run,” reads one of the top comments. “Just finished Act 2. This game is awesome, what an experience so far,” adds another comment.

How long The Alters is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass, remains to be seen. Microsoft and 11 Bit Studios do not divulge this information. As long as it is available with Xbox Game Pass though, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can purchase it for $27 rather than $35, thanks to an exclusive Game Pass 20 percent discount.

