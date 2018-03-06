Is This What Superman Could Look Like In Justice League?

It looks like Superman may be sporting a new hairstyle in DC Entertainment’s Justice League. And, with some help from a skilled digital artist, fans can now see what the hero might look like in the upcoming film.

It was only a week ago when Zack Snyder teased reporters during a set visit for Justice League that they should expect to see Superman return to the DCEU with long hair. “It should be perfect,” he said. “Longer, I guess. That’s what the myths are anyway.”

Taking to the Internet, Twitter user @BossLogic decided to draw out what Synder’s promise would look like in real-life by whipping up a photoshopped image of Henry Cavill as Superman, complete with glowing red eyes and unruly black hair. The stern photo clearly imbues Clark Kent/Superman with an almost ominous power as the image’s grey-scale color scheme is sharply accented with violent red highlights. A fan of the hero himself, BossLogic wrote a short blurb to accompany his creation which reads, “Can’t wait to see his actual look in #justiceleague #henrycavill @ZackSnyder.”

For fans of Superman comics, the look seen in BossLogic’s photo might not be all that surprising. Rather, the hero’s appearance looks as if it’s been lifted off the pages of The Reign of the Supermen! from the 1980s. The comic, which follows the well-known story of Superman’s death, relaunched the Superman franchise and showcased four different heroes who each claimed in some way to be Superman. However, the series eventually revived and reinstated the original Clark Kent as Superman. Given the cliff-hanger ending of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice where viewers were all but explicitly shown Clark’s resurrection after his fight with Doomsday, Snyder next film appears to be taking note from the hero’s source material to dictate the character’s look.

Justice League will be directed by Zack Snyder and is currently filming in London, England. The film will star Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Ezra Miller as The Flash. Willem Dafoe has joined the cast as Atlantean soldier Vulco while Amber Heard will appear as Mera.

The film is slated to hit theaters on November 17, 2017, a date that happens to double as the 25th anniversary of the release of Superman, #75 which concluded the story, “Doomsday!: The Death of Superman.”

Check out the photo gallery to see more work by BossLogic: