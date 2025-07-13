James Gunn’s DCU Gets High Praise From CEO David Zaslav, “Superman Is Just the First Step”

Following the massive success of Superman, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is celebrating what is yet to come. Superman, which hit theaters this weekend, has soared to an impressive $217 million global opening, is the fresh start Warner Bros. and DC had long been looking for. Zaslav, who took over Warner Bros. Discovery a little over three years ago, celebrated his decision to bring writer-director James Gunn and Peter Safran on board to handle DC Studios.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a statement to Variety, the CEO expressed excitement over seeing Gunn’s vision come to life in Superman, and how general audiences have responded to it so far. “Three years ago, I hired James Gunn and Peter Safran to reimagine and unify the creative direction of DC under one leadership team, by breathing new life and excitement into one of the most iconic storytelling franchises in the world,” David Zaslav said on regarding Superman‘s opening weekend. “James and Peter’s commitment to honoring the legacy of the DC Universe while forging something new and enthralling is inspired.”

Zaslav continued by noting what was on the way from DC Studios, including Supergirl, which recently wrapped production, and Clayface. The latter, of course, just cast its leading man and is slated to be the next feature film from the studio. “This weekend, we watched Superman soar as James Gunn’s passion and vision came to life on the big screen. Superman is just the first step. Over the next year alone, DC Studios will introduce the films Supergirl and Clayface in theaters and the series Lanterns on HBO Max, all part of a bold 10-year plan. The DC vision is clear, the momentum is real, and I couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead.”

Superman marks the start of the DC Universe under reigns of Gunn and Safran. It’s meant to serve as a new cinematic universe from DC Studios, a fresh start in the wake of the often Synder-verse, which saw mixed reactions from critics and fans alike. For Warner Bros. Discovery, the new DC Universe is meant to serve as a competitor to Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has dominated much of the superhero genre over the past decade. In recent years, DC has had its share of success — Aquaman and Wonder Woman — along with plenty of misfires, including the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson-led Black Adam.

With a clear vision, and someone to spearhead the universe, Superman looks to be exactly what DC Studios and audiences needed. The movie has pulled in $122 million domestically in its opening weekend, which is below 2022’s The Batman with $134 million, but is well above recent DC films. The last DC films released before Superman, and before Gunn and Safran took over, were Blue Beetle, The Flash, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. All of which underperformed, with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom earning the biggest total with just $440 million worldwide, well below the first film’s $1.15 billion worldwide haul.

Production on DC’s next film, Supergirl, recently wrapped, and the studio looks to be moving full speed ahead with its Clayface film. The former, of course, will star Milly Alcock in the titular role, while Clayface recently cast Tom Rhys Harries to play the titular character. The studio has also been busy on the small screen, with Lanterns in production; that series will star Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart.

Superman is now playing exclusively in movie theaters. The DC Universe’s next film, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, will soar into theaters on June 26, 2026. While Clayface is expected to hit theaters on September 11, 2026.