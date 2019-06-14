iZombie: SPOILER Returns With a Twist in “Filleted to Rest”

iZombie is currently in the middle of its fifth and final season, bringing the wide-ranging narrative of the zom-dram-rom-com to a close. Tonight’s episode was no exception, as it introduced a major connection all the way back to Season 1.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of iZombie, “Filleted to Rest”, below! Only look if you want to know!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode saw Liv Moore (Rose McIver) consuming the brain of a picky head chef at a restaurant, as the world of human-zombie relations in Seattle continued to grow more complicated. This was thrown into a whole new direction when Liv accompanied Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) to the hospital, and was confronted by her estranged mom, Eva (Molly Hagan).

As diehard fans of the show will probably remember, Liv’s mom and brother Evan (Nick Purcha) have been absent from the show’s events since the Season 1 finale, when Liv refused to give a blood transfusion that would have saved Evan’s life — but turned him into a zombie.

This plotline factored right into tonight’s episode, in which Liv revealed that Eva hasn’t returned her calls or letters for years, which Eva blamed on leaving Evan to die. Liv explained that at the time, she didn’t want to turn her brother into a zombie, and that she doesn’t want her forgiveness anymore. To make things even more complicated, Eva then revealed to Liv that her real father – who she never knew – was a junkie named Martin Roberts, who is now homeless.

This dangling plot thread has been in the back of iZombie fans’ minds for seasons now — and as it turns out, the whole circumstance of Liv’s family almost factored into Season 4.

“Evan and Eva had gotten infected with the zombie virus, and they were having a gourmet, Liv-prepared brain meal — the first time that the mom and brother got to eat any brains other than tubes.” showrunner Rob Thomas explained last year, before revealing that the plot line was cut soon after for time.

“It hasn’t been a lack of desire on our part to get to it. The scripts are too cramped to open up that new avenue,” Thomas explained. “But never say never. In Season 5, having some bit of resolution for that family is tempting, because they really have kind of fallen off the planet… If we do write a finale for them, they may not have gotten turned. Because we may just try to feel what’s right in the moment.”

On top of the fact that Eva came to back to the show, the revelation that she brought with her – that Liv never knew her real father – will certainly leave an interesting impact on the remaining episodes. The end of tonight’s episode began to set that in motion, when it was revealed that Martin Roberts is leading a zombie resistance is Seattle.

iZombie airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.