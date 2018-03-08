‘iZombie’: “Goon Struck” Synopsis Released

The CW has released a new synopsis for “Goon Struck”, the upcoming fifth episode of iZombie‘s fourth season.

As was insinuated from the episode’s recently-released photos, “Goon Struck” will see Team Z solving the murder of a hockey player. This will introduce Liv (Rose McIver) to Levon (Daniel Bonjour), the latest cast member to join the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Bonjour’s initial casting report, Levon will be a documentary filmmaker following a new side effect to Seattle’s zombie haven: human smugglers. These smugglers will be bringing terminally ill humans into Seattle, in hopes of them being scratched and surviving as a zombie.

Considering the events of this past week’s episode – which saw Liv and Ravi (Rahul Kohli) smuggling a child out of Seattle – the alternative will be something interesting to see explored. How exactly that has to do with him playing hockey has yet to be seen.

This introduction of a hockey team – possibly a zombie-only one that plays within Seattle – is interesting, as it introduces one of the new quirks that exists within the show’s “new normal.”

“In the meantime, [everyone is] still trying to maintain a sense of normalcy.” Goodwin said during a set visit. “And that’s the challenging and that’s the interesting part. And there’s no more secrets. Everyone knows the big secret in Seattle is that there are zombies, so there’s no more secrets after that. So it’s how everyone has to deal with everything just being out there in the open. And I think it also exposes other things that each character’s dealing with and that it has been happening in Seattle. It just does it in an honest way so it’s really, really interesting.”

You can read the synopsis for “Goon Struck” below.

DANIEL BONJOUR (“FREQUENCY,” “THE WALKING DEAD”) GUEST STARS — While tracking the murder of a hockey player, Liv (Rose McIver) stumbles onto Chase Graves’ (guest star Jason Dohring, “Veronica Mars”) evil plan.

Meanwhile, Major (Robert Buckley) is forced to make a horrible decision. Lastly, Peyton (Aly Michalka) tries to contain a volatile situation.

Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli and Robert Knepper also star. Joaquin Sedillo directed the episode written by Bob Dearden (#405).

iZombie airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.