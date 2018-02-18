‘iZombie’ Season 4 Key Art Released

The CW has released a new poster for the upcoming fourth season of iZombie.

The poster shows Liv Moore (Rose McIver) crouched on the top of Seattle’s border wall, with blood on her fingers. You can check it out below.

As simple as the poster is, it does highlight quite a bit about iZombie‘s fourth season. The poster’s tagline – “starting from scratch” – summarizes things on multiple levels, both referencing season three’s ending scene and alluding to the sort of brave new world that the show will be picking up on.

At the end of last season, “D-Day” came to fruition, not only outing zombies to the general population, but completely transforming Seattle into the zombie capital of the United States.

It’s clear that there will be some pretty strong political allegories going into season four, something that McIver has been excited to bring onscreen.

“The show has hinged on [zombies] being a secret for so long that [going forward], how was that going to transpire? What happens season 4?” McIver told ComicBook.com. “It’s sort of an authoritarian dictatorship, which obviously she doesn’t respond to, but she also knows that zombies and humans co-existing is an incredible stretch. How do we find a way that makes everybody feel safe, that makes nobody feel marginalized? It’s so on-point politically right now, it’s something I’m really proud to be a part of that in a comedy, zombie, fun show, still kind of is making comment about how we treat other and how we respond to having to coexist and tolerate and understand each other’s opinions.”

So, what will “starting from scratch” look like for the beloved show?

“We’re going to pick up next season three months later, and the United States has walled off Seattle like it’s West Berlin,” showrunner Rob Thomas previously told ComicBook.com. “Chase is hanging on by a very thin thread; it’s like every day is the Cuban missile crisis. Brains are coming in, but they aren’t getting as many as they expected, and zombies are hungry. In fact, the opening sequence in season four is going to follow a brain from the moment a man dies somewhere in Texas to the moment it reaches the brain tube and is ingested by a Seattle zombie. In fact, it’s even going to start earlier than that. We’re going to see a commercial on TV; we want to get someone like Laura Linney making a commercial pleading for the people of the United States to sign their brain donor card.”

iZombie‘s fourth season will debut on February 26th at 9/8c on The CW. “Blue Bloody” will air on March 5th.