James Gunn Confirms Creature Commandoes Release Plans After DC Rumors Swirl

A major DC rumor began to spread this week when unverified sources had DC fans thinking that the Creature Commandoes animated series had been hit with a delay. The upcoming DC animated show is set to be the first project in James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU, not only introducing new characters but bringing in some old favorites as well. No one at DC Studios or Warner Bros. confirmed these reports of a Creature Commandos delay, with the series having always been set for a 2024 premeire, and now James Gunn has confirmed that remains the plan and any news to the contrary is incorrect.

"Yes, Creature Commandos is all set to come out in 2024," Gunn wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, when asked by a fan. "There have never been any delays, thank goodness. Any info otherwise is a well-intentioned mistake or misspeaking." When asked by another user if work on Creature Commandoes was at all impacted by the ongoing Actors' Strike, Gunn revealed that not only is it not but that most of the dialogue was already recorded for the series beforehand. Gunn writes, "Animation isn't part of the SAG contract, but it still doesn't matter as everyone's lines have been recorded for a long time, and animation has been going full speed ahead for a while."

DC's Creature Commandos Cast

The roster of characters that will appear in DC's Creature Commandos was confirmed in James Gunn's first video announcing the initial slate of DCU films and TV shows, with casting confirmed in the time since. Leading the team of the Creature Commandos in the series will be Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., playing the father of Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag who died in The Suicide Squad. Other members of the team include David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Indira Varma as the Bride of Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus, Zoë Chao as Nina Mazursky, with James Gunn's brother Sean Gunn voicing both G.I. Robot and Weasel (his character from The Suicide Squad), and Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic. Other Creature Commandos cast members set to appear include Steve Agee as John Economos and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

"Creature Commandos is based on the great team from DC," Gunn previously said of the team. "What we're doing with the DCU is, we are having animation tied directly into live action. Television, movies, and games all intertwine within the same universe. We're going to cast actors that are going to be able to play the characters in this as well as in other things, some of which we've already cast. I've written all seven episodes of the show, and it's in production. So that's the first thing, and I love it."

DC's Creature Commandos release date:

No official release date has been announced for Creature Commandos, but the series has always been earmarked for a 2024 premiere on the Max streaming service. One thing of note despite the animated Creature Commandos being the first official DCU project to be released is that James Gunn and Peter Safran are designing their interconnected universe of projects to feature the same actors across live-action, animation, and video games. This means that the voice actors from DC's Creature Commandos could end up appearing in one of the live-action feature films that was also announced for the DCU.

"What we're doing with the DCU is we're having animation tied directly into live-action — television, and movies, and games, all intertwined within the same universe," Gunn said earlier this year. "We're going to cast actors that are going to be able to play the characters in [Creature Commandos] as well as in other things, some of which we've already cast."