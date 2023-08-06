James Gunn Confirms How Many Episodes DC's Creature Commandos Will Be

DC Studios is getting ready to reboot the DC Extended Universe as newly appointed co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran develop their new DC Universe with DC Studios Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, and they've already revealed the first few projects that we can expect. Among those projects, it was revealed that Creature Commandos and Waller would start off the new DCU, but Gunn has since confirmed that next month's Blue Beetle will be in the same universe. Not much else has been revealed about Creature Commandos besides the casting announcement and some minor things Gunn has said on social media, but now the co-CEO is confirming the animated series' episode count.

James Gunn Confirms Creature Commandos Episode Count

Gunn was asked on the social media platform if he knew how long Superman: Legacy would be or how many episodes Creature Commandos could be, and he responded. The DC Studios co-CEO confirmed that voice recording for Creature Commandos has wrapped.

Creature Commandos Star On the Upcoming Series

Sean Gunn will be returning to his Weasel role from The Suicide Squad in Creature Commandos, as well as pulling double duty as he will also voice the character known as GI Robot. While speaking with ComicBook.com, Gunn revealed some new information on Creature Commandos.

"That's the crazy thing about animation, is that a lot of times you don't really get to see your colleagues very much because you're mostly recording separately," Sean previously said. "I can't say much other than we do get to learn a little more about The Weasel, which is pretty interesting. You mentioned GI Robot, who is a character that's very near and dear to my heart. I grew to love him in the course of working on the character."

What will Creature Commandos be about?

Not much is known about Creature Commandos, other than it will feature a different kind of DC Studios team that will consist of some of the same monsters that you would have seen in Universal's Dark Universe. According to one of the DC Studios boss', Creature Commandos would have been too expensive to make in live action. "And in terms of animation, sometimes it's a fun way to introduce characters or introduce stories that would frankly be too expensive to be done in live-action," Safran told members of the press gathered at a DC Studios event in January.

"Creature Commandos is based on the great team from DC," Gunn previously explained. "What we're doing with the DCU is, we are having animation tied directly into live action. Television, movies, and games all intertwine within the same universe. We're going to cast actors that are going to be able to play the characters in this as well as in other things, some of which we've already cast. I've written all seven episodes of the show, and it's in production. So that's the first thing, and I love it.

Creature Commandos will feature a cast that includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Zoë Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Indira Varma as the Bride of Frankenstein, and Sean Gunn in a dual role as GI Robot and Weasel.

Creature Commandos is set to be revealed at an unspecified date next year. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more details on Creature Commandos and the future of the DC Universe as we learn them.

