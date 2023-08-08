David Harbour Addresses Funny Creature Commandos Role

Creature Commandos star David Harbour addressed his role in the DC Comics series. The Violent Night star is headlining in Gran Turismo and talked to Collider about the film before the SAG-AFTRA strike. Creature Commandos is the first "all-James Gunn" production of his DC tenure. In the animated series, Harbour plays Frankenstein and he's absolutely not alone. All kinds of iconic horror characters are flanked by DC Comics deep cuts for a series that should embrace the cartoon nature of these pulp heroes. Clearly, the actor thinks it will be funny, but he also had some praise for Gunn as well. Here's what he had to say.

"I didn't know what it was when it was sent to me; I met with James, and he sort of laid out a lot of stuff. It's really exciting," Harbour began. "He considers it some of the best stuff he's ever written. It's hilarious, and the character is great.

"I think it's been announced that it's Frankenstein, and it's a very colorful, terrific character. So, yeah, we've started to shoot stuff," he continued. "I'm not one to really break, but during this, it is wildly funny stuff. So, yeah, we're shooting. It's hilarious and I can't wait for people to see it."

James Gunn Explains Creature Commandos

With the series still being a while away, James Gunn previously stepped up to introduce the Creature Commandos for the uninitiated. It's a team of monsters like in Universal's Dark Universe. The DC Studios brass says that Creature Commandos would have just been too hard to make in live-action. "And in terms of animation, sometimes it's a fun way to introduce characters or introduce stories that would frankly be too expensive to be done in live-action," co-DC head Peter Safran said earlier this year.

"Creature Commandos is based on the great team from DC," Gunn told the press previously. "What we're doing with the DCU is, we are having animation tied directly into live action. Television, movies, and games all intertwine within the same universe. We're going to cast actors that are going to be able to play the characters in this as well as in other things, some of which we've already cast. I've written all seven episodes of the show, and it's in production. So that's the first thing, and I love it.

Creature Commandos Stars Tease New DC Series

One familiar face will be back in the fold for Creature Commandos. Sean Gunn is bringing The Weasel back from The Suicide Squad. But, that's not all, Gunn also voices GI Robot for the animated series. ComicBook.com actually got to speak to the Weasel actor about his stint in Creature Commandos before the strike.

"That's the crazy thing about animation, is that a lot of times you don't really get to see your colleagues very much because you're mostly recording separately," Sean told us. "I can't say much other than we do get to learn a little more about The Weasel, which is pretty interesting. You mentioned GI Robot, who is a character that's very near and dear to my heart. I grew to love him in the course of working on the character."

Are you excited for Creature Commandos? Let us know In the comments down below!