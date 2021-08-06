James Gunn Drops Major Tease for Final The Suicide Squad Trailer

✖

After a long wait, the trailer for The Suicide Squad was finally released back in March and DC fans have been eagerly awaiting another trailer before the movie comes out in August. The movie's director, James Gunn, often answers fan questions on social media, and this week he revealed how the new movie ties in with the 2016 Suicide Squad. While answering questions earlier today, he was asked about the next trailer, and his response has us thinking it's coming this month.

"BTW @JamesGunn final trailer for #TheSuicideSquad next month?," @dcumoviepage asked. "NEXT month? Hmmmm," Gunn replied. While that response could obviously mean many different things, we're choosing to believe he capitalized "next" because he knows the final trailer will be coming sooner. You can check out his post below:

Gunn has also been busy filming the spin-off series Peacemaker starring Cena, which is expected to hit HBO Max in January. Earlier today, Gunn also shared a photo of himself from the set:

"You want to go to work with people who jump out of bed every day and want to go to work," Cena said in a previous interview. "[Gunn] is the epitome of that. He cares so much about what he’s doing and I think especially when he’s put in a position to write, develop, and do this by his rules essentially. He chose the franchise. He kind of dictated his terms and now he’s really betting on himself and I hope everybody enjoys seeing it as much as we’re enjoying making it because it’s awesome."

The Suicide Squad's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.