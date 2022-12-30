James Gunn Says There's No Need to Worry About Peacemaker Season 2

Last week was a wild one for DC fans. Not only was it announced that Batgirl had been shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery as part of a larger shift in strategy for the company, but the company's investor call later in the week further unveiled upcoming changes for the HBO Max streaming service as well as the future of DC. The changes and announcements quickly caused fans to start worrying about the fates of various other DC projects, including Peacemaker. The acclaimed spinoff of The Suicide Squad was renewed for a second season earlier this year and given the uncertainty of things, fans have been concerned that the series may be the next to get the axe. Now, series creator James Gunn is reassuring fans that they don't need to be worried, taking to social media to say that they'll still be "making lots of peace in Season 2."

On Twitter on Sunday, Gunn responded to a fan who wrote that they have been worried about the second season of the John Cena-starring series prompting Gunn to reply with a photo of Cena in costume as Peacemaker as well as the reassurances. Gunn also reassured fans earlier this week when news about Batgirl's shelving first broke, writing at that time that fans needed to "calm down" because Peacemaker Season 2 was safe.

While Gunn's comments are sure to help Peacemaker fans feel a bit more at ease, there is indeed still a lot of uncertainty about the future of not just DC projects but HBO Max more broadly. On Thursday, Warner Bros. Discover announced that they plan to merge HBO Max and discovery+ in 2023. It was also announced that the company has a 10-year plan for DC Films, one that sees the company planning to mirror the progress Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has made with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"There will be a team with a 10-year plan focusing just on DC. It's very similar to the structure that Alan Horn and Bob Iger put together, very effectively, with Kevin Feige at Disney," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said. "We think that we could build a long-term much stronger, sustainable growth business out of DC. And as part of that, we're going to focus on quality. We're not going to release any film before it's ready. We're not going to release a film to make a quarter. We're not going to release a film unless the focus is going to be, 'How do we make each of these films in general as good as possible?' But DC is something that we think we could make better, and we're focused on it now. We have some great DC films coming up — Black Adam, Shazam, and Flash – and we're working on all of those. We're very excited about them."

The first season of Peacemaker is now streaming on HBO Max.