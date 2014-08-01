James Gunn Says Peacemaker's Soundtrack Is His Favorite One He's Ever Done

✖

James Gunn is best known for helming Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which have pretty epic soundtracks. The director often answers fan questions on social media and recently revealed what song he refuses to use in his movies. Gunn has also teased some music for his upcoming movie, The Suicide Squad, which isn't his only new project with DC. Gunn has been busy filming Peacemaker, an HBO Max spin-off series starring John Cena. As production for the new show winds down, Gunn has been sharing more information on Twitter, and recently gave some exciting hints about the soundtrack.

"James, as in your other films, did the Peacemaker soundtrack have a special fondness, or was it a little more forgotten?," @messikkkkkk asked on Twitter. "The soundtrack for #Peacemaker Season One is my favorite I’ve ever done," Gunn teased. Wow, pretty high praise! You can check out the post below:

The soundtrack for #Peacemaker Season One is my favorite I’ve ever done. https://t.co/ClRoK6MIDu — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 11, 2021

In addition to Cena, Peacemaker is set to star Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn previously said of the series. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

"So one of my favorite current musical artists wrote & recorded a song for #TheSuicideSquad & I feel like I’m standing so close to a pop classic that it’s burning my brain. I have been singing it non-stop for a week. Can’t wait to share… soon," Gunn previously tweeted of The Suicide Squad's soundtrack. "In all honesty, it actually features TWO of my favorite new artists who I’ve professed love for in the past."

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6th, and Peacemaker is expected to debut on the streaming service sometime in January 2022.