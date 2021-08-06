Peacemaker: Danielle Brooks, Steve Agee, and More Wrap Filming

✖

Production for HBO Max's Peacemaker is coming to a close as director James Gunn continues to celebrate the actors who have wrapped production. At the end of June, Gunn praised the completed work of Annie Chang, Lochlyn Munro, Christopher Heyerdahl, and Rizwan Manji. Now, he's back on social media to announce Danielle Brooks, Steve Agee, Chukwudi Iwuji, Robert Patrick, and Jennifer Holland have wrapped. In addition to John Cena, who is playing the titular role, Agee and Holland are also reprising their roles from The Suicide Squad.

"The last two days we wrapped @thedanieb, @jennlholland, @steveagee & Chukwudi Iwuji on Season One of #Peacemaker. I love making a TV show. I love everything we’re doing with it. And I love making it with these people. Can’t wait for you to see them laugh, cry, & kick ass," Gunn wrote. "We have one day left tomorrow with @JohnCena & @freddiestroma. Day 131. I am so so sad," he added. "How could I not mention we also wrapped the incomparable @robertpatrickT2? He has been a joy from start to finish. I saw him a little more than a year ago on Perry Mason & loved him so much I wrote the role of Auggie Smith, #Peacemaker’s father, for him. We had never met," Gunn concluded. You can check out the tweets below:

Agee, who is playing John Economos in the series (he also serves as the on-set reference for King Shark in The Suicide Squad), also took to Twitter yesterday to honor the end of production. "I just wrapped @DCpeacemaker tonight. I’m excited that the next step is getting it out there for people to see. I’m also sad to say goodbye to @jennlholland @thedanieb @JohnCena #chukwudiiwuji @robertpatrickT2 #FreddieStroma the amazing crew and especially @JamesGunn," he wrote. You can view his post below:

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to hit theaters and HBO Max on August 6th, and Peacemaker is expected to debut on the streaming service sometime in January 2022.