James Gunn Struggles to Eat One of the World’s Most Sour Candies in Hilarious Video

When something claims to be the “most” at whatever it is, that almost feels like a challenge and when it comes to a candy claiming to be “the world’s most sour”, you just know that people are going to have to give it a try to see exactly how sour it is. One of those people turns out to be Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn. Gunn posted a video of himself to Instagram on Sunday giving the Barnett Mega Sour a try with hilarious result.

In the video (which you can check out in his post below) Gunn admits that he loves sour candies so he’s giving the Barnett Mega Sour a try. Things get funny, however, when he actually tries it and it turns out to be not just sour but relentlessly sour. There’s no sour giving way to sweet with this one, as Gunn soon discovers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite the candy being pretty darn sour, Gunn keeps going. While the video doesn’t quite go to the very end of the candy, it looks like Gunn may just have finished it despite it being so sour. That’s serious dedication to a favorite class of candy, maybe something he could turn into a new venture once he’s done making The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. We’re mostly joking, but all kidding aside, Gunn did address his future after those two upcoming films recently.

In an Instagram story, Gunn responded to the question of what he’ll do next after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and admitted that he hasn’t decided just yet. It will likely be a bit of time before he has to make that decision, too. Work on The Suicide Squad is happening now and he won’t be starting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 until after that film is done.

“We’re kind of figuring that out now,” Gunn explained recently. “I think it’s going to be a little bit, but I’m definitely looking forward to it. It’s going to be fun. But I don’t know for sure when that’s going to be, but it’s definitely coming.”

The Suicide Squad is set to premiere on August 6, 2021.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? in summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.