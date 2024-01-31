James Gunn Teases Two More DCU Projects Going into Production After Superman: Legacy

It's been a year since DC Studios revealed its DCU slate and James Gunn is teasing some new projects headed into production.

In a new social media post, Gunn wrote the following:

One year ago today Peter Safran & I introduced our DC slate for the 1st time – thanks to all of you for the support you've given us throughout the year. Today, Superman Legacy is about to start production, episodes of Creature Commandos are being finished that will release later this year, at least 2 more projects are gearing up to go in the next couple months, amazing scripts keep coming in, & incredible talent are being attached to new projects, planned & unplanned. Thank you!! 🙏 🧜‍♂️ #DCStudios

Over on Threads, Gunn also added some follow-up information to his post, after one fan asked if last year's WGA and SAG strikes had thrown off DC Studios' production plans in a big way:

Some things have shifted around – some projects now earlier, others later, & other new projects are being developed. Like I said from the beginning, we are going to put things in production based on when we have a great script, & nothing else. And luckily we've had some great scripts take us by surprise. DCStudios

What New DC Universe Projects Are Headed Into Production?

Right now, it seems pretty obvious that one of the projects that Gunn is talking about is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Gunn and DC Studios announced this week that House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock has been cast as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, with reports following that Alcock's Supergirl will appear in multiple DCU projects leading up to her solo film. That math seems to be mathing: Alcock's Supergirl would presumably appear in Gunn's Superman: Legacy and one of the new projects Gunn is teasing as headed into production (Creature Commandos would be an unlikely place) – with her Supergirl solo movie being the second one.

Right now, there's a growing theory that Gunn is building out an entire Superman story arc that will start in Superman: Legacy and continue into The Authority movie that's been announced. That could be the second new project headed into production soon; The Authority's Engineer character is already showing up in Superman: Legacy, making an easy bridge. If DC Studios can establish an entire Superman saga and universe out of the gate, it would also touch many other corners of the DCU that will be following.

As Gunn also indicates, there could have been any number of projects that have shifted place in the slate – from TV series like Booster Gold or Waller to films like James Mangold's Swamp Thing, which was in the scripting stages.

Superman: Legacy has a release date of July 11, 2025.