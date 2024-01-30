DCU Supergirl Casting & Movie Details Reactions | ComicBook Nation

The podcast crew reacts to House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock being cast as Supergirl - as well as new details about the DCU franchise plans.

We also discuss new details about how the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie is being fast-tracked at DC Studios, and rumors that Alcock's Supergirl will show up in multiple DCU projects before her solo film debut!

James Gunn shared the following about Milly Alcock's Supergirl casting:

"In case you missed this exciting news yesterday. Strangely, Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to Peter for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics. I was watching House of the Dragon & thought she might have the edge, grace & authenticity we needed for the DCU's Supergirl. And now here we are. Life is wild sometimes."

Meanwhile, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic writer Tom King had this to say:

"She's Supergirl and she doesn't give a #%*# about slings and arrows," Tom King wrote Monday night. "Perfect casting. Couldn't be more excited to see Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the world @bilquis built, brought to life by this incredible actor. Insanity. It started so small…"

