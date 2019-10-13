James Gunn Says The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy are “Very, Very Different”

The Suicide Squad has already begun filming, and fans are excited to see what James Gunn has up his sleeve for this franchise. The director went on Instagram to answer some questions about this latest project on the app’s Stories feature. One person wondered if there would be some similarities between Gunn’s work on Guardians of the Galaxy and this upcoming film. It is pretty reasonable to ask the question seeing as how there are some definite parallels to how the two groups operate as a unit forced together by outside forces.

Now Gunn was quick to point out that there are some differences as well. For starters, fans can see for themselves that this is a group of villains, and although the Guardians aren’t all spotless, they have more heroic leanings than the Suicide Squad would from the word go. The director pointed out in his own words that they are very different, but left himself some room on the back end of the post. He said, “But both films are made by me, so…” That fact is one that some fans may be banking on as the filmmaker’s sensibilities are going to seep into the work no matter how desperate the result might be from another film in that person’s catalog.

Work has already begun on The Suicide Squad though and many believed they would have heard about his Marvel franchise a little bit more by now. San Diego Comic-Con came and went without much more than a quick mention by Kevin Feige. No release date, no new plot details, nada. Gunn has come forward over the Summer to reiterate that the third film is coming, but fans shouldn’t expect much in the way of news until The Suicide Squad is done.

Producer Peter Safran praised that the movie and cleared the air for those confused about where The Suicide Squad stands when compared to its predecessor. This is no sequel and although the original David Ayer film occured, this one will be pure James Gunn.

“It’s called The Suicide Squad,” producer Safran told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It’s not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

Gunn has voiced his love for the source material in the past. Those comments could possibly hint at what people can expect from this version of the franchise.

“I have been an enormous fan of [Suicide Squad] in all its [DC Comics] incarnations – but to me there will always be something special about the [John Ostrander] run,” Gunn said on Twitter. “Black ops military tales with disposable, often forgotten super villains?! Pure perfection.”

The Suicide Squad premieres in theaters on August 6, 2021.