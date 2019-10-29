Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Teases Huge Announcement

Just a couple of days after his surprise appearance on Chance the Rapper’s episode of Saturday Night Live, Aquaman star Jason Momoa is telling fans that he’s got some big news that he just can’t wait to share. There’s no telling exactly what that news is yet, but Momoa posted a message to his followers on his Instagram account, cryptically teasing a major announcement at some point in the very near future.

Sometime recently, Momoa made a post on Instagram and quickly deleted it, turning then to an Instagram story to explain what was up with the post. According to his new video, Momoa got too excited about the new announcement and posted before he was allowed to. He then promised that the news would be officially arriving once he was back home in Los Angeles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Also, I deleted something from my Instagram because I’m just very excited and I wasn’t supposed to post that yet,” Momoa explained.”So there’s something really cool that’s gonna happen when I get back to LA. If you thought SNL was good, you better just look out. Man! Comin’ at ya! It’s coming. Wave of change is coming, Mananalu.”

You can watch the video from Momoa’s Instagram below!

At this point, there’s no telling what Momoa’s big announcement could be about. There’s a good chance it could be about his water company, Mananalu, since he mentioned it in the video. Then again, Momoa is part of multiple film franchises and TV projects, so it could be related to any number of those.

Most fans will hold out hope that this announcement is somehow connected to his Aquaman role. The person that tweeted out the video of Momoa’s story mentioned the Snyder Cut of Justice League, but there’s a good chance that his announcement has nothing to do with that project, considering it’s been two years since the release of Justice League and Momoa has done a lot with his time since then.

What do you think Momoa’s big announcement is about? Let us know in the comments!