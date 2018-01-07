‘The Vampire Diaries’ Alum Ian Somerhalder Sits in ‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa’s Lap in Viral Photo

So, a vampire and Aquaman walk into a private plane… and the Internet loves it.

Ian Somerhalder, who is best known for starring in The CW’s The Vampire Diaries, recently shared a photo of him sitting on Aquaman star Jason Momoa‘s lap. You can check it out below.

The photo of the pair – which has since gotten over one million likes on Instagram – was taken on a flight to Wizard World New Orleans. For those who are confused by the caption’s reference to Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee, a post from Momoa helps provide some sort of context.

As it turns out, Momoa thought that Lee was supposed to be on the plane with him, but ended up “fan girl”-ing about Somerhalder nonetheless.

After being a fan-favorite of Justice League, Momoa is set to reprise his Arthur Curry/Aquaman role in the upcoming Aquaman solo film. As Momoa recently explained in an interview, he hopes the film represents a new kind of diversity onscreen.

“I love the fact that he is half-and-half [half Atlantean, half human].” Momoa revealed. “I can really relate, being born in Hawaii and raised in Iowa … (and him) coming from this Atlantis-Hawaii and not really feeling accepted in either place. I think there’s a lot of kids out there that feel that from broken homes so it’s cool to see him deal with that,” Momoa said.

Aquaman is scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 21, 2018.