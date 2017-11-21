Jason Momoa Says ‘Justice League’ Could Have Been Two Movies

Justice League managed to fit a ton into just under 2 hours, and Jason Momoa revealed just how much more fans didn’t see.

Justice League successfully delivered a live-action Aquaman that fans can get behind, but Momoa explained to EW that even more about the soon to be King had to be cut.

“The challenging part is [the Justice League story] is only about a weekend in Author Curry’s life,” Momoa said. “[Fans] might be like, ‘Why is he that grumpy? Why’s he hiding up there?’ We had it all planned out. A lot of things got cut. But it’s not my movie. It’s a huge movie introducing three new characters, and for myself and The Flash and Cyborg, there was a lot that was there we just couldn’t get in.”

In fact, Momoa revealed that there was enough on the cutting room floor to justify another chapter.

“It could have been two movies,” Momoa said. “We had some stuff with William Dafoe. The whole Atlantean part, about me being this reluctant king. There was no need for it because you’re going to see it in Aquaman. It’s not an Aquaman movie, it’s a Justice League movie.”

Fans seem to be all for more Aquaman, but opinions on Justice League seem to be a bit more divided. Momoa isn’t even opening up the jar of worms though.

“I try to stay the f— away from what people say,” Momoa said. “Some of my friends said, ‘Justice League isn’t doing well’ and it kind of bummed me out. But I didn’t want to look it up. I don’t want to look up the bad and the negativity. I don’t think that’s useful; it doesn’t help.”

While some are negative, Momoa is enjoying what the team produced.

“I’ve seen [Justice League] twice,” Momoa said. “I loved it the second time even more. I’m actually going to watch it again with my kids and my godchild. I’m going to see it with the perfect crowd of people — a regular crowd instead of at a premiere. So I’m excited.”

Justice League is in theaters now.