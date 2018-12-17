Jason Momoa Explains Why He Lied About Aquaman

When you have a secret project you’re working on it can be tricky to dodge questions about it or outright lie, though Jason Momoa‘s method for Aquaman is even better, telling people they can punch him in the face.

Momoa recently had the chance to see some footage of a lie he told to MTV News’ Josh Horowitz back in 2014 in a new interview alongside fellow Aquaman stars Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson. Horowitz played some footage from an interview in 2014 when rumors were swirling around Momoa being cast as Aquaman, which Horowitz asked him about point blank, and Momoa’s reaction was hilarious.

First he did what he was supposed to do and said it was just a rumor and he swore it wasn’t true, but when Horowitz pushed a little more and guessed that he would see him in a cameo (in BvS) which would lead to him being in Justice League Momoa then asked man to man. Momoa then said “man to man” and then “you can punch me in the face”. He then repeated it several times, which Horowitz laughed at. He then said, “it’s flattering but just a rumor”.

Momoa, Heard, and Wilson were all laughing at his answers, and Momoa finally admitted why he had to lie.

“I was sworn to secrecy by Zack, which I did not want to upset Zack,” Momoa said. He said you are not allowed to tell anyone and let me tell you…I needed to put food on the table. When he released Unite the Seven I was like ‘gaaaahhhhh’ right before Christmas, I was like ‘we’re gonna have food!”

Momoa then apologized to Horowitz but did add a caveat. “I apologize for lying to you,” Momoa said. “I didn’t purposefully and if you hadn’ tasked me the question I never would’ve had to lie to you.”

Horowitz did not end up punching Momoa, as he previously pointed out that Momoa would just punch him harder. We totally get it, and we wouldn’t punch Momoa either.

You can watch the full video above.

Aquaman is directed by James Wan and stars Jason Momoa (Arthur/Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Nicole Kidman (Queen Atlanna), Patrick Wilson (Orm/Ocean Master), Willem Dafoe (Nuidis Vulko), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Ludi Lin (Murk), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Djimon Hounsou (The Fisherman King), Natalia Safran (Fisherman Queen), and Michael Beach (Jesse Kane).

Aquaman lands in theaters on Friday, Dec. 21st, 2018.