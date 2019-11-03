Jeffrey Dean Morgan Has Perfect Response to Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles as Batman

Halloween has already come and gone, but there are quite a few celebrity costumes that fans are still talking about. One of those is courtesy of Supernatural star Jensen Ackles, who debuted photos of himself wearing a pretty impressive Batman costume earlier this week. The costume garnered quite a lot of attention from fans — and one of Ackles’ costars, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Morgan, who portrayed Ackles’ onscreen dad in the series, took to Instagram to comment on the Batsuit. Morgan said that the costume was “awesome”, and that he loves it even more because he’s “Batman’s dad.”

This comment, of course, is a reference to Morgan portraying Thomas Wayne in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. In the time since that film debuted, there was a brief possibility that Morgan would get to reprise his role in a Flashpoint movie, which would have drawn inspiration from the DC Comics storyline of the same name. The storyline sees Bruce Wayne dying instead of his parents, leading Thomas to become Batman and Martha (played by Morgan’s The Walking Dead co-star Lauren Cohan) to become The Joker.

“Zack [Snyder] and I go back to Watchmen days,” Morgan said during a panel appearance in 2017. “So I’ve got a little bit of relationship with the DC losers. He called me a year before we shot that…I met Lauren. It was great. I still see Lauren. It was great and yeah, is there another plan for that Thomas Wayne character? We’ll see. I don’t know. I would love to be the dark Batman. That’s the darkest Batman there is. God knows I embrace the darkness.”

Ultimately, the Flashpoint movie was reportedly reworked into a solo The Flash movie, meaning that we might not get to see Morgan suit up as the alternate Caped Crusader anytime soon. But it sounds like Morgan would be more than willing to take on the role, if he got the possibility to.

“Look, I don’t know, I mean if there’s a chance that would ask me, I’d say yes,” Morgan told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I think the Flashpoint story is, it’s my favorite story. I would love to do it. But, you know, DC is DC and they’re, you know, it’s a constant… it seems like they’re always kinda switching up who’s running it and what they’re gonna do. So hopefully, what I’d like to see is a little continuity with DC, have them get on the track, and then, man I’d be honored and love to do it more than anything.”

Supernatural airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.