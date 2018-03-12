Jesse Eisenberg Wants to Play Lex Luthor Again in a Superman Movie

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star Jesse Eisenberg is hoping to return to the DC Extended Universe.

Speaking to Variety, Eisenberg says that his future playing Lex Luthor is unclear, but he hopes to reprise the role again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I hope so,” Eisenberg says. “I mean, I have no idea is the truth. I love playing the character. Probably in terms of movie acting, it’s the most enjoyable character I’ve had the opportunity to play. So I would love to do it again. But I don’t know what their slate is. If you have any pull, please use it.”

Eisenberg appeared as Lex Luthor in the post-credits scene of Justice League. He clarifies that he was never meant to have a larger role, saying “I was in it after the credits,” and stating that rather than cut some of his scenes from the movie, “Actually, on the contrary, they added some stuff.”

Eisenberg isn’t the only who is unclear on the future of the DC Extended Universe. Aquaman will enter theaters later this year and Shazam has already begun production for an early 2019 release. Wonder Woman 2 should arrive in late 2019, but everything beyond that seems less than solid.

There have been rumors that Warner Bros. has made getting its next Superman movie into development a top priority. A script is being worked on and Kingsman and X-Men: First Class director Matthew Vaughn confirmed he and Warner Bros. have had talks about him directing the film. There’s been no confirmation of a deal having been made.

“I am planning another Kingsman, I’ve written the treatment and some of the scenes,” Vaughn said of his plans for the future during an interview. “I don’t know what I’m going to do next, but I have had chats about Superman, I love Superman.”

Justice League is now available on Digitial HD. The film comes to Blu-ray and DVD on March 13th. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!