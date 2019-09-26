John Cena Has Already Started Shooting The Suicide Squad

James Gunn, the director best known for filming the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, is taking a break from Marvel to helm DC’s The Suicide Squad. Earlier this week, Gunn confirmed on Instagram that he has already begun filming the movie, which is a reboot/sequel to the original film that focused on super-villains fighting for good. One of the many big names to join the cast is John Cena, the wrestler-turned-actor who has starred in films such as Bumblebee, Blockers, and Trainwreck. Gunn took to Instagram today to post a photo of a gift from his agent, and in the comments section, someone asked if Cena would be joining the shoot soon. Gunn replied and confirmed that Cena has already started!

“Great gift for the start of shooting from my agent and friend Charlie – the first ever appearance of a very different Suicide Squad in Brave & the Bold 25 (the Justice League would debut in the same comic just 3 issues later). #TheSuicideSquad,” Gunn wrote.

“When John Cena will join the shooting?,” @cenation.boy asked.

“He’s already shot with us,” Gunn confirmed.

Cena, who is rumored to be playing Peacemaker in the film, will be joined by Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) as well as franchise newcomers Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, and Taika Waititi. Other cast additions include Pete Davidson, Juan Diego Botto, Joaquin Cosio, Flula Borg, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, Julio Ruiz, Alice Braga, Steve Agee and Daniela Melchior.

Gunn most recently shared a new look at his cast on Instagram, two days after initiating filming on his first film set in the DC Universe.

“First of all, we don’t call it Suicide Squad 2 ’cause it’s a total reboot,” producer Peter Safran previously told JoBlo when asked about the connection between Gunn’s film and its David Ayer-directed predecessor. “So it’s The Suicide Squad and I think people should be extremely excited about it. It’s everything you would hope from a James Gunn script and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot.”

Warner Bros. opens The Suicide Squad August 6, 2021.