Joker Movie Now Projected to Dominate Box Office Again With up to $50 Million Second Weekend

It’s starting to look like Todd Phillips‘ Joker will reign supreme at the box office at least one more week. Latest box office tracking (via Variety) suggests the Warner Brothers hit should gross at least $50 million domestically at some 4,300 theaters across the land this weekend. Even in its second week, that’s still set to be more than any new offerings this weekend, including The Addams Family — currently pacing for $30m — and Ang Lee’s Gemini Man, a film which experts believe will gross just $19m its first weekend in theaters.

It’s another solid chunk of change to add to Warner’s already bountiful haul for the movie, which already includes worldwide box office receipts totaling $290m. Both domestic and international markets are split down the middle for the movie’s market share, with $137m coming from the United States and $152m flooded in internationally.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a world where many were concerned about the content of Joker and the message it portrayed, there’s no denying the box office has made the film a massive success for Warner Brothers. With a relatively small budget — at least compared to other effects-laden blockbusters — the film has already made a healthy chunk of change for the studio.

At one point, Phillips had proposed the idea of a “DC Black Label” studio imprint that’d be home to indie-like films still adjacent to the superhero genre — each one being a standalone or franchise in of itself geared towards more adult crowds.

As recently as August, Phillips admitted DC wasn’t completely sold on the idea, though it’d appear these box office numbers have proved the studio’s experiment worked. At the time, Phillips said the Black Label projects would be “independent-minded films about these characters.”

“They’re [Warner] like, ‘Calm down with the label — how about you do one movie?’ ” Phillips jokingly said.

Phillips directed the film from a script he co-wrote with Scott Silver. It stars Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Marc Maron, and Brian Tyree Henry, amongst others.

Joker is now in theaters. Other upcoming DC Films movies include Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

How many times have you seen Joker in theaters? Let us know in the comments below!