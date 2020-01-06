Joker Fans Outraged as Joaquin Phoenix’s Speech Gets Excessive Censoring

This night at the Golden Globes has been one to remember as so much has happened from Ricky Gervais’ opening monologue to Joaquin Phoenix’s big win for best actor with Joker. Unfortunately, a lot of fans aren’t quite happy with how much of his speech they actually got to hear. The censors had their fingers on that bleep button heading into the whole speech. And, boy, did they use it. He was probably going to curse, but in their efforts to catch any and all foul language, viewers were left with incomplete thoughts. Not to mention, some of his comments about climate change and conservation were bleeped along with a few of the F-bombs. Twitter is always reliably hysterical during these award shows and tonight was no different. So, as soon as those bleeps took over the actor’s speech, it was only going to be a matte of time before complaints started popping up. Now, there has been awards season buzz around the film since the screenings at the Venice Film Festival. So, it should be no surprise to see Phoenix up there being acknowledged for an absolutely haunting turn as Arthur Fleck in Todd Phillips’ film.

Last year Alberto Barbera told Variety, “Yes, as usual they said they wanted to be in a more protected situation,” Barbera told Variety. “But then [director] Todd Phillips said: “I don’t care if I run the risk of not winning. Why shouldn’t I go in competition when I know what we’ve I’ve got on our hands?”

Joaquin Phoenix is about to win the award for the most bleeped speech of the night. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/y26hXewtqd — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) January 6, 2020

“I have to say, Warners was convinced pretty rapidly, because it’s a really surprising film,” he added. “It’s the most surprising film we’ve got this year…This one’s going straight to the Oscars even though it’s gritty, dark, violent. It has amazing ambition and scope.”

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis gave Joker 5-stars. He was absolutely gripped writing, “Whether or not Joker is a social commentary on issues such as poverty or mental illness, a new and mysterious take on the best known DC Comics villain, or just another unforgettable piece of cinema which producer Martin Scorsese is attached to, you’ll need to see to believe it and, even then, you still might not believe it.”

Joker became the first R-rated film to earn more than $1 billion worldwide. The film also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Bill Camp, Shea Whigham, and Marc Maron.

Joaquin Phoenix looked shocked to win and he’s getting bleeped and calling out names. He might be either drunk or really awkward. Or BOTH. #goldenglobes2020 — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) January 6, 2020

WHAT WAS BLEEPED OUT?! DeNiro did not seem entertained by Joaquin Phoenix #GoldenGlobes — wolfpack of 1 (@SenorSharma) January 6, 2020

Is Joaquin Phoenix being bleeped or is something wrong with our cable? — 🅰🕒🕒✌🏼 〰📧🅱️🇸 🥂🎉 (@allywebs) January 6, 2020

WTF is Joaquin Phoenix saying at his acceptance speech????everything 🤬 bleeped!! — Barbara Howlett (@barbhowlett1) January 6, 2020

What did Joaquin Phoenix even say they bleeped him out and then played music and escorted him off the stage? — Anna Frohling 🐡 (@pencilforge) January 6, 2020

Looking forward to reading Joaquin Phoenix’s speech since so much of it is bleeped out. — Marya (@emdot) January 6, 2020

