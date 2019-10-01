Joker Screenings Will Be Patrolled by New York City Police on Opening Weekend

Joker screenings in New York City will have an extra police presence during opening weekend. New York law enforcement sources tell TMZ that the NYPD will be taking a “precautionary measure” this weekend in dispatching uniformed police to every theater in the city that is screening Joker. Officers will patrol the front entrances of the theaters. The goal is to deter or prevent copycat crimes like the Joker-inspired shooting that took place in an Aurora, Colorado theater in 2012 during a screening of The Dark Knight Rises. TMZ’s sources clarify that, at this time, the NYPD has not received any “credible threats” of such a shooting taking place.

The theater in Aurora where the 2012 shooting took place will not show Joker at all. Family members of the victims of that shooting put out an open letter earlier this week calling for Warner Bros. to take greater responsibility in the acts their content may inspire. “We are calling on you to be a part of the growing chorus of corporate leaders who understand that they have a social responsibility to keep us all safe.”

Warner Bros. released a response to the letter. The studio stated, “Gun violence in our society is a critical issue, and we extend our deepest sympathy to all victims and families impacted by these tragedies,” reads the statement. Our company has a long history of donating to victims of violence, including Aurora, and in recent weeks, our parent company joined other business leaders to call on policymakers to enact bi-partisan legislation to address this epidemic. At the same time, Warner Bros. believes that one of the functions of storytelling is to provoke difficult conversations around complex issues. Make no mistake: neither the fictional character Joker, nor the film, is an endorsement of real-world violence of any kind. It is not the intention of the film, the filmmakers or the studio to hold this character up as a hero.”

The families of the Aurora victims responded that statement, “In its statement, Warner Bros. highlighted its past support for the survivors of gun violence and its rhetorical public call on lawmakers in Congress to pass stronger gun reform laws,” said parents Sandy and Lonnie Gawhi. “Let us be clear: asking for change is a good first step, but it’s nowhere near enough. Warner Bros. and its parent company must put its money where its mouth is and announce that it will no longer provide political donations to candidates and lawmakers who stand in the way of gun reform.”

What do you think of the NYPD patrolling Joker screenings? Let us know in the comments. Joker opens in theaters on October 4th.