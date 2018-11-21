New ‘Joker’ Set Photos Reveal Joaquin Phoenix in Dangerous Stunt Scene

Filming on Todd Phillips Joker continues in the streets of NYC, and in a new gallery of set photos we see Joaquin Phoenix Arthur Fleck / Joker on the run! Not only is Fleck seemingly making a big escape, the sequence also requires Phoenix to do some stunt work that looks like it could get pretty hairy!

You can check out the full sequence in the photo gallery below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Joaquin Phoenix films a dangerous stunt as #Joker in NYC! //t.co/TmB02wOrMX — JustJared.com (@JustJared) November 19, 2018

The sequence is being filmed in the Bronx, NY, and the big stuntwork involved sees Phoenix sprinting through traffic in full clown makeup, only to get hit by a taxi cab and knocked down rolling onto the road. The praftfall looks like something that could easily go sideways if executed wrong, so hopefully Phoenix has been practicing for the stunt.

Joker‘s NYC shoot has revealed some interesting details of the film. We’ve learned that there seems to be a big thematic arc about the socio-economic and political divides of today, and what kind of monsters that can rise from that chaos. Those clues have come in the form of scenes depicting Phoenix’s Joker causing a mob of clowns to attack Gotham’s wealthy elite in the subway, which quickly turns into a riot. We’ve also learned that younger versions of both Bruce Wayne and Alfred Pennyworth will be making appearances in the movie – and we possibly even know what the end of the movie will bring.

The cast of the film has been talking up the vision that director Todd Phillips (The Hangover) is putting together, as well as Joaquin Phoenix’s performance as The Joker. Here’s how cast member Shea Whigham describes the experience:

“We’re in the middle of it, right now. It’s intense. For me, it’s as good as it gets… it’s not lost on me, to work with Joaquin and to see what he’s doing. And Todd Phillips has put this amazing script together. It’s the origin story. People haven’t seen how the Joker becomes the Joker, and oh, my God, man, it’s incredible. It really is.”

Phoenix himself has added:

“I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real-life struggles. And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn’t, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that’s what Todd sees appealing about this idea.”

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.