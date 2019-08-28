DC Fans Are Loving Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker Laugh in New Trailer

The new trailer for Joker is out, giving us a full look at this ambitious Joker origin story from The Hangover director Todd Phillips. Needless to say, with a character as beloved as The Joker, DC fans are going to be scrutinizing every single aspect of Joaquin Phoenix‘s version of the character – including that all-important laugh.

Now, having seen more of Joker and Joaquin Phoenix’s performance as the Clown Prince of Crime, DC Fans are seemingly enjoying how Phoenix channels the Joker laugh. Scroll below to see the reactions currently circulating on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s Hear It

First and foremost: Here’s Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker laugh, for your listening pleasure!

That Laugh Amazing

Putting it simply: a lot of fans are digging that Joker laugh they hear from Phoenix.

Nailed It!

The whole trailer for the movie #Joker is amazing. But one thing that really stands out ia his laughter. He nailed the laugh, completely nailed it. #JokerMovie — Aayush Sharma (@AayuJourno) August 28, 2019

DC fans are so particular about the sound of Joker’s laugh that it’s nearly impossible for a new actor to please everyone. However, this tweet is indicative of just close Phoenix may come to that goal.

Seals the Deal

Aw man. This is gonna be intense. That laugh in the beginning sealed it for me. Definitely watching this. He’s such an amazing actor. I wish he was playing the real Joker. — Julissa (@JULEZ_91) August 28, 2019

For most of the DC fans that were on the fence about Joker, seeing more of Phoenix’s performance and his laugh sealed the deal about buying a ticket.

So Many Feels

This uncommon laugh contains sadness, disappointment, misery, and other things just like the common laugh.#Joker



Source : #JokerTrailer pic.twitter.com/aBFRpj2DkG — manhunter (@muhaust) August 28, 2019

DC fans are already dissecting Phoenix’s laugh to pick out all of the underlying emotions that the laugh conveys.

Deep Research

His Joker laughter is perfect. It’s oddly satisfying to hear. He actually watched countless of videos of people suffering from pathological laughter to get Joker’s laugh. Ooomph. — nalisa alia amin (@nalisaaa) August 28, 2019

The stories of how Phoenix researched actual sufferers of pathological laughter are already making his Joker laugh the stuff of cinematic legend.

True Canon

This is the true representation of Joker from the comics btw. He used to laugh for few seconds while doing anything. Looks creepy but I’m so gassed for this film man. pic.twitter.com/5HiLMw5STM — . (@regixta) August 28, 2019

This DC Comics fan takes it back to the Joker’s classic roots in the comments – which Phillips and Phoenix may be referencing with this version of the Joker laugh.

It’s ALL Good

I think all live action Jokers have very different but good Joker laughs. They all are their own and that’s beautiful. No one has to copy one another to be great pic.twitter.com/ebNHKQGnjI — Khairy Jenkins #SaveSwampThing (@Jenklens_) August 28, 2019

This DC fan may have the best perspective on this of all: So many Jokers, so much laughter to enjoy.

Are you enjoying Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker laugh? Let us know in the comments!

Joker hits theaters on October 4th.