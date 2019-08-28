DC

DC Fans Are Loving Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker Laugh in New Trailer

The new trailer for Joker is out, giving us a full look at this ambitious Joker origin story from […]

By

The new trailer for Joker is out, giving us a full look at this ambitious Joker origin story from The Hangover director Todd Phillips. Needless to say, with a character as beloved as The Joker, DC fans are going to be scrutinizing every single aspect of Joaquin Phoenix‘s version of the character – including that all-important laugh.

Now, having seen more of Joker and Joaquin Phoenix’s performance as the Clown Prince of Crime, DC Fans are seemingly enjoying how Phoenix channels the Joker laugh. Scroll below to see the reactions currently circulating on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s Hear It

First and foremost: Here’s Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker laugh, for your listening pleasure!

That Laugh Amazing

Putting it simply: a lot of fans are digging that Joker laugh they hear from Phoenix.

Nailed It!

DC fans are so particular about the sound of Joker’s laugh that it’s nearly impossible for a new actor to please everyone. However, this tweet is indicative of just close Phoenix may come to that goal. 

Seals the Deal

For most of the DC fans that were on the fence about Joker, seeing more of Phoenix’s performance and his laugh sealed the deal about buying a ticket. 

So Many Feels

DC fans are already dissecting Phoenix’s laugh to pick out all of the underlying emotions that the laugh conveys. 

Deep Research

The stories of how Phoenix researched actual sufferers of pathological laughter are already making his Joker laugh the stuff of cinematic legend. 

True Canon

This DC Comics fan takes it back to the Joker’s classic roots in the comments – which Phillips and Phoenix may be referencing with this version of the Joker laugh. 

It’s ALL Good

This DC fan may have the best perspective on this of all: So many Jokers, so much laughter to enjoy. 

Are you enjoying Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker laugh? Let us know in the comments! 

Joker hits theaters on October 4th. 

Tagged:
,

Related Posts