Joker 2: Zazie Beetz Doesn’t Think We Need a Sequel

The biggest night in Hollywood has passed, and the industry is reeling from the results of the Oscars. It was a history-making night as Parasite swept its categories one by one, but Joker did not got home empty handed. The DC Universe darling snagged a couple awards including Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix, but his co-star Zazie Beetz isn’t sure the film needs to come back for a sequel.

At the event, MTV News had the chance to speak with Beetz on the red carpet. It was there the actress said she wasn’t sure if Joker needed a sequel despite director Todd Phillips being open to the idea.

“Ah, I don’t know. I don’t know if it needs one. I think there is a lot of strength in not milking something,” the star said.

Are we going to see a #Joker sequel? @joshuahorowitz asked @jokermovie star Zazie Beetz on the #Oscars red carpet: “I don’t know if it needs one (…) I feel like Todd [Phillips] would be the person to be able to do that tastefully” pic.twitter.com/khF3lFtA2K — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) February 10, 2020

However, Beetz did say that Phillips should be the one to navigate that journey should Joker pursue a sequel down the line.

“Honestly, I feel like Todd would bee the person to be able to do that tastefully I think if he felt it needed one. I really trust him. He’s really creative and smart – so sure!”

Of course, fans are having trouble envisioning a Joker sequel without Phoenix attached. The actor trailed after Heath Ledger to win an award for his portrayal of Joker, but Phoenix has said he’s not accustomed to the idea of high-profile awards.

“I didn’t have any experience with the idea of trophies, or the idea of this represents your success,” Phoenix told 60 Minutes recently. “It was never a part of my life.”

Now, it seems like such awards are part of Phoenix’s life, and they will surely follow him whether or not he steps into the Joker’s shoes again.

Joker is now available to own on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray.