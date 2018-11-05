‘The Joker’ Takes a Smoke Break in New Set Photo

Filming for Todd Phillips The Joker movie is well underway and during a break during filming, The Hangover took to Instagram earlier this evening to share a picture of the film’s titular character.

The Instagram picture offers us another look at Joaquin Phoenix‘s interpretation of the iconic comic book villain as Phoenix — in his full Joker get-up — takes a quick smoke break during filming.

View this post on Instagram On set. Five minute break. 📷 @nikotavernise A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips1) on Nov 4, 2018 at 3:59pm PST

Phoenix is wearing the red-colored suit we have seen in earlier set videos — and it appears he has the same face paint on.

When Joker hits the silver screen next year, Phoenix says it’ll be unlike any genre movie audiences have seen before.

“I wouldn’t quite classify this as like any genre,” Phoenix said in a recent interview. “I wouldn’t say it’s a superhero movie, or a studio movie or a … It feels unique, and I think more than anything, and probably the most important thing, is Todd seems very passionate about it and very giving, and so that’s exciting. I think, underneath the excitement of these films, and the size of them, there are these incredible characters that are dealing with real life struggles. And sometimes that is uncovered and exposed, and sometimes it isn’t, and so I always felt, like, there were characters in comics that were really interesting and deserve the opportunity to be kind of studied. And so I think that’s what Todd sees appealing about this idea.”

Directed by Phillips, The Joker was written by Phillips and Scott Silver. Phillips is also listed as a producer on film alongside Bradley Cooper and Emma Tilinger Koskoff. The movie stars Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, and Marc Maron.

Hollywood icon Martin Scorsese was originally attached to the project as a producer although he dropped out earlier this summer due to prior comitments.

The Joker is expected to debut in theaters on October 4, 2019. Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 1984 on November 1, 2019.