Lucky Fan Caught Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker Stair Scene on Video in Real Time

When it comes to Joker, the film is hard to ignore. Back in October, the film went live for curious fans worldwide, and it was there Joker proved its worth. The film, which sees Joaquin Phoenix play the Joker, imagined a new version of the DC Comics baddie in dark style. However, its most-talked about scene has nothing to do with crime.

No, it has everything to do with a set of stairs, and one fan has revealed they caught the iconic scene on video months before it ever hit the big screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to Twitter, a video has made its way around social media to the surprise of Joker fans. The grainy footage, which can be seen below, shows a blurry image of Phoenix at work. The actor is dressed as the Joker with a red suit, and he happens to be at the top of some familiar stairs.

A lucky fan saw the ‘Joker’ stair scene happen in real time 🃏 pic.twitter.com/19TtUEEKGk — Culture Crave 🎥 (@CultureCrave) November 14, 2019

As you can see, the video sees Phoenix work his way into character as he wipes his pants. The video goes on to show the actor tapping his foot before he begins to sway back and forth. The little dance is just like the one seen in Joker‘s theatrical cut, and the video ends just as Pheonix begins heading down the stairs.

Of course, even people who have not seen Joker know of this scene. It has been used in most of the film’s promos, and fans took the clip to a new level post release. The stairs, which are located in the Bronx, have been inundated by tourists over the last month. The film’s growing success has only made the stairs more popular which gives this viral video some new context. After all, the footage was captured well before the Joker craze set in, and some are saying the lucky fan caught a special look at one of the year’s most cinematic moments yet.

How lucky was this fan with their video? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Joker is now in theaters. Upcoming DC Movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2020.