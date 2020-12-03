Joker's Fedora From Batman Sold For Over $50K at Auction

✖

We've been seeing a lot of interesting auctions lately ranging from DC and Marvel movie props to a huge lot from the run of Agents of SHIELD. It turns out, people are still out there eager to own some treasures from comic book movies and more. In fact, over 900 lots of "iconic film and television memorabilia" recently sold for a total of $5.8 million on PropStore.com. One item on the list was the Joker's fedora, worn by Jack Nicholson in the 1989 Batman. That item went for $50,250!

Some other huge sells included Obi-Wan Kenobi's (Ewan McGregor) lightsaber from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith ($201,000), mechanical alien head from the original Alien ($83,750), James Bond's (Daniel Craig) MI6 training suit from Skyfall ($25,125), Maverick’s (Tom Cruise) bomber jacket from Top Gun ($67,000), Jareth's (David Bowie) crystal ball plus an assortment of other items from Labyrinth ($26,800), R2-S8 Droid from Solo: A Star Wars Story ($201,000), Neo's (Keanu Reeves) costume from The Matrix Reloaded ($83,750), Marty McFly's (Michael J. Fox) 2015 jacket from Back to the Future Part II ($31,825), Joker's (Heath Ledger) necktie from The Dark Knight ($21,775), Katniss Everdeen's (Jennifer Lawrence) costume from The Hunger Games: Mockingly - Part 2 ($8,375), and much more.

"After what has been an uncertain and unpredictable year, we are absolutely thrilled with the results of our seventh annual Live Auction,” Prop Store CEO, Stephen Lane, said about the auction. “It is clear that the love for the classic films has not diminished and we saw some spectacular results across both days. We are looking forward to seeing what our next event in Los Angeles next Spring will bring."

Speaking of Jack Nicholson's Joker, Michael Keaton recently told Seth Meyers about some history from the 1989 Batman. "The only thing that happened when I did the first Batman was, I was very nervous and self-conscious about being with Jack, because he’s so strong on film, you know, and it ended up just being great,” Keaton shared. "We became pals and everything."

Keaton was asked if he could confirm that he will play Batman in the upcoming The Flash movie. Keaton said he couldn't say, but did admit there have been talks. The actor also joked that "all 127" previous "Batmen" will appear in the movie then declared himself to be the best Batman.

How do you feel about all of these auction items? Tell us in the comments!